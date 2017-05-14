Ringeisen coming up big for Hampton tennis

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

At 6-foot-4, Ben Ringeisen could easily be a basketball player, but when he started playing tennis at Lakevue Athletic Club in Valencia as a 5-year-old, owner and tennis instructor Krishnan Anandan saw something else.

“He pulled my parents aside one day and told them ‘your son has something special,' ” said Ringeisen. “Since then, I've been playing tennis year-round. … I basically owe him where I am today.”

It's easy to see why the Hampton freshman has the skills to excel.

Paired with Ted Donegan, Ringeisen capped off a solid postseason tournament with a tough loss to Upper St. Clair in the finals of the WPIAL Class AAA doubles tournament. They are headed to the state tournament, which begins May 26 at Hershey Racquet Club. Ringeisen qualified for the WPIAL AAA singles tournament, where he dropped a second-round match to Fox Chapel's Robbie Shymansky, the top-ranked sophomore in the state.

“I wish I could've done a little better at singles,” he said. “But it's an honor to represent my school in states.”

Hampton coach Grant McKinney has been watching Ringeisen develop, and knows he has plenty of growth ahead.

“He's a confident kid,” said McKinney. “Confident in his skills and has that competitive edge to try to go out and win every time. … Being a freshman, he shows he does have a lot of years of experience playing in tournaments and really working at the game.”

What comes most naturally, given Ringeisen's large frame, is the power that comes with it.

“He has such a powerful serve,” said McKinney. “The power on his ground strokes is impressive. He also makes changes during the match that are really intelligent and shows awareness on how to play the game.”

“That's the thing that's recognizable about me,” said Ringeisen. “Being 6-4, my serve has always been a weapon of mine. … I love the feeling after you hit an amazing shot that some people can't return. It's a nice feeling.”

Ringeisen was quick to compliment partner Donegan, and the field appears wide open.

“We expected to do good in doubles,” said Ringeisen. “Ted is a special athlete. He's good at the net, and he will chase everything down. It's not the way we wanted to finish, but we're happy we made it to states.”

The sky is the limit for Ringeisen, and McKinney is hoping the prospects of having the top two finishers in AAA singles a sophomore (Shymansky) and another freshman (Bruce) will motivate him this offseason.

“Hopefully in the offseason he picks a goal for himself,” said McKinney. “It's hard for a kid his age to be goal oriented. But I think he has the potential to get a D1 scholarship and pull some big wins over the next three years if he works hard.”

Devon Moore is a freelance writer.