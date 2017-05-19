Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Tennis

Sewickley Academy lone WPIAL team to advance to PIAA tennis semifinals

Staff Reports | Friday, May 19, 2017, 8:00 p.m.

Updated 16 minutes ago

The Sewickley Academy boys tennis team is two matches away from defending its PIAA championships.

The Panthers defeated District 11 champion Moravian Academy, 5-0, on Friday in the state quarterfinals in Class AA.

They will play District 3 runner-up Wyomissing in the semifinals at 10 a.m. Saturday in Hershey. The winner then advances to the championship match against either Lancaster Country Day or Wyoming Seminary at 3:30 p.m.

On Friday, Sewickley Academy, which won its 14th straight WPIAL title earlier this month, got straight-set singles wins from Luke Ross, Sam Sauter and Ryan Gex. The doubles tandems of Arjan Bedi and Will Nocito and Neil Rana and Dylan Parda also won in straight sets.

Quaker Valley was shut out 3-0 by Wyoming Seminary, and WPIAL runner-up Indiana lost 3-0 to Lancaster Country Day.

In Class AAA, WPIAL champion Fox Chapel, the 2016 PIAA runner-up, was ousted in the state quarterfinals 3-1 by District 1 third-place finisher Great Valley.

Karsten Lagerquist and Jay Kashyap won their match at second doubles 6-2, 6-1.

