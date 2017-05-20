Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Tennis

Sewickley Academy tennis grabs state team title

Jeff Dewees | Saturday, May 20, 2017, 9:15 p.m.

Updated 43 minutes ago

HERSHEY — Sewickley Academy captured its second consecutive PIAA Class AA team tennis title Saturday at Hershey Racquet Club with a 5-0 whitewash of District 3 champion Lancaster Country Day.

In winning their second straight crown and third in school history, the Panthers also completed a perfect run through the bracket by winning 5-0 at every stop.

Sewickley's third state crown trails only Wyomissing, which has captured five, including three in a row from 2012-14. The Panthers beat the Spartans a year ago at HRC (also by a 5-0 score) for the title. The Panthers repeated that scoreline against Wyo in Saturday's semifinal contest.

Coach Whitney Snyder's squad has accomplished this with a steady, proficient squad that has grown up together on the courts. Luke Ross, Sam Sauter and Ryan Gex assumed roles 1 through 3 as freshmen four seasons ago, and that lineup hasn't wavered. Neil Rana, SA's fourth senior, paired with junior Dylan Parda to deliver a win at second doubles.

“I think having won last year, it gave them confidence and some extra motivation,” Snyder said of his senior leaders. “They wanted to finish off their (team) high school careers on a high note.”

None of Sewickley's team matches during the Panthers' repeat run to the summit featured even one individual match extended to a third set. It was a thorough domination of every opponent that stood in their collective path.

“These kids are so unselfish and so self-motivated,” Snyder said. “They put in the time. They go to a personal trainer. It's refreshing, because they want to be good. It's nice to sit back and see them be rewarded for their efforts because they love representing Sewickley Academy.”

The match was clinched at No. 2 singles, when Sauter bounced LCD's George Markley, 6-0, 6-3, for SA's third team point. Sauter cruised to a first set win before Markley fought back from 1-4 in the second with a break and a hold. It was the closest match of the final.

Sauter returned the favor to add another trophy to the case and keep the title firmly in Sewickley's grasp.

“It's pretty cool,” Sauter said. “When we were all in eighth grade, we knew that we might have the best incoming freshman class in the state. … It is pretty rare, that we came in as freshman and grew into this.”

Top player Luke Ross — one of the favorites at next weekend's PIAA Class AA singles tournament back at HRC — took out LCD freshman Jonah Rebert, 6-0, 6-0, in 34 minutes for the first team point.

“We've had a really strong team this year, even better than last year, I think,” Ross said. “It's been really great to be a part of, and it's great to be a two-time defending champion. I did what I knew how to do (against Rebert) and didn't overthink it.”

Rana was first paired with Parda last season. The duo delivered a 6-0, 6-1 verdict over LCD's David del Terzo and Thomas Westbrook at second doubles.

“I think we have a lot of good chemistry,” Rana said. “We know where we're going with each point. We're confident in our games.”

The final two courts were permitted to play out. Gex beat Drew Kopan, 6-1, 6-1, at No. 3 singles, and Arjan Bedi and Will Nocito dispatched LCD's Carter Auman and Herbert Bryner, 6-2, 6-1, at top doubles.

