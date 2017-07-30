Fox Chapel's Nord has golden touch on court

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Since her freshman year at Fox Chapel, rising senior Amanda Nord has been on the podium when the medals were being handed out.

As a freshman, she teamed up with Laurel Shymansky to win the WPIAL Class AAA doubles title, and they finished second at the PIAA tournament. The following year, they won both titles.

Last year, with Shymansky playing at Duquesne, Nord and freshman Charlotte James paired to win the WPIAL and PIAA gold medals.

“It's been amazing when you look at it,” she said. “I could think of nothing better than to end my career here with a lot of success at the WPIAL and PIAA tournaments in singles and doubles.”

She's been on the courts a lot this summer in an effort to improve her game.

“I've been playing at least four times a week, and I'm playing in a lot of tournaments,” Nord said. “I'm working on point construction and ball placement.”

Nord won't be defending her 18U title at the Fox Chapel Junior Tennis Open in August.

“We'll be away on vacation, so I won't be playing,” she said.

She is confident the Fox Chapel tennis team will be strong again.

“We're definitely going to be better than last year,” she said. “We're looking good so far, and we have a lot of players back. We also have three freshmen coming in who are pretty good players.”

As for defending the doubles titles, she'll be ready when the time comes.

“Charlotte and I will be playing singles again, but we'll start concentrating on doubles as the tournament gets near,” she said. “We play very well together.”

Marty Stewart is a freelance writer.