With strong 1-2 singles players, Shaler girls tennis aiming for playoff spot

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

There's healthy competition throughout the varsity lineup for Shaler girls tennis coach Brian Duermeyer. In singles, there's a battle for the top spot. For doubles, there's open competition between underclassmen to establish strong duos.

“I'm optimistic,” Duermeyer said. “We have all three singles players back, and they all played a lot. We have a few talented players who played junior varsity as freshman last year, and they are coming out for spots on varsity. I feel like we have a lot of talent.”

Having a legitimate competition for top two singles spots is a plus. Lily Buckshaw was the No. 1 player before suffering an injury last season. It was unclear if she was coming back.

“She's a good athlete, and it's nice to have her back,” Duermeyer said. “She's not a bad No. 1. Having a 1-2 punch with Lydia (Valentine) and Lily will be really good.”

Valentine, a junior, filled in for Buckshaw last season and spent the summer working on her game. Valentine worked with Fox Chapel coach Alex Slezak at a summer camp.

Getting extra guidance will help after Valentine received on-the-job training last year.

“I think she learned how challenging it is to play No. 1,” Duermeyer said. “She plays the toughest player on every team, and she was never outclassed. She hung in there and was a proven competitor. ... (Slezak said) she's broken through to the next level.

“She's coming back as a junior with two years of experience and put a ton of time in during the offseason.”

Maura Rost will start at third singles. Sophomore Kayli Hannan, junior Allison Ketterer and senior Caterina Posa also are in the mix for playing time.

The goal for this group is to compete for the top four and grab a playoff spot in Section 2-AAA. Shaler will compete with Butler, Hampton, Mars, Moon, North Allegheny, North Hills, Pine-Richland and Seneca Valley.

The Titans last made the playoffs in 2012. Duermeyer set up the nonconference schedule to help build confidence and set Shaler up for section success.

“I think that our goal should always be to compete for a playoff spot,” Duermeyer said. “The best teams in the section are going to be there and are going to make it.

“Earlier in my career, we qualified for five straight years. The losses we are going to have, everyone is going to have. You have to win those other matches that are competitive.”

Josh Rizzo is a freelance writer.