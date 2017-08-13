Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Tennis

With strong 1-2 singles players, Shaler girls tennis aiming for playoff spot

Josh Rizzo | Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Shaler's Lydia Valentine plays against Seneca Valley on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2016, at Seneca Valley.

Updated 2 hours ago

There's healthy competition throughout the varsity lineup for Shaler girls tennis coach Brian Duermeyer. In singles, there's a battle for the top spot. For doubles, there's open competition between underclassmen to establish strong duos.

“I'm optimistic,” Duermeyer said. “We have all three singles players back, and they all played a lot. We have a few talented players who played junior varsity as freshman last year, and they are coming out for spots on varsity. I feel like we have a lot of talent.”

Having a legitimate competition for top two singles spots is a plus. Lily Buckshaw was the No. 1 player before suffering an injury last season. It was unclear if she was coming back.

“She's a good athlete, and it's nice to have her back,” Duermeyer said. “She's not a bad No. 1. Having a 1-2 punch with Lydia (Valentine) and Lily will be really good.”

Valentine, a junior, filled in for Buckshaw last season and spent the summer working on her game. Valentine worked with Fox Chapel coach Alex Slezak at a summer camp.

Getting extra guidance will help after Valentine received on-the-job training last year.

“I think she learned how challenging it is to play No. 1,” Duermeyer said. “She plays the toughest player on every team, and she was never outclassed. She hung in there and was a proven competitor. ... (Slezak said) she's broken through to the next level.

“She's coming back as a junior with two years of experience and put a ton of time in during the offseason.”

Maura Rost will start at third singles. Sophomore Kayli Hannan, junior Allison Ketterer and senior Caterina Posa also are in the mix for playing time.

The goal for this group is to compete for the top four and grab a playoff spot in Section 2-AAA. Shaler will compete with Butler, Hampton, Mars, Moon, North Allegheny, North Hills, Pine-Richland and Seneca Valley.

The Titans last made the playoffs in 2012. Duermeyer set up the nonconference schedule to help build confidence and set Shaler up for section success.

“I think that our goal should always be to compete for a playoff spot,” Duermeyer said. “The best teams in the section are going to be there and are going to make it.

“Earlier in my career, we qualified for five straight years. The losses we are going to have, everyone is going to have. You have to win those other matches that are competitive.”

Josh Rizzo is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.