Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Tennis

Fox Chapel girls tennis will have tougher path to playoffs in 2017

Doug Gulasy
Doug Gulasy | Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017, 10:36 p.m.
Fox Chapel tennis player Amanda Nord takes on Pine-Richland in the team's first match Monday, Aug. 22, 2016, at Fox Chapel.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune-Review
Fox Chapel tennis player Amanda Nord takes on Pine-Richland in the team's first match Monday, Aug. 22, 2016, at Fox Chapel.

Updated 45 minutes ago

Coming off its deepest postseason run in a dozen years, Fox Chapel's chances at a repeat performance became more difficult.

The Foxes, who advanced to the PIAA Class AAA team tennis tournament after placing third in the WPIAL, can't follow that path this season because the WPIAL will send just two teams to the state playoffs. But with an experienced lineup, they believe in their ability to move up the ranks.

“I even told (the team) on the first day of tryouts that there's only two teams this year, so we have to work extra hard to try and beat these other teams,” senior Amanda Nord said. “I think we have a really good chance.”

Fox Chapel swept through Section 3-AAA with an undefeated record, advanced to the WPIAL semifinals and beat Pine-Richland in the WPIAL consolation match to clinch its first PIAA berth since 2004, when the Foxes took home the WPIAL and state titles. They beat Erie McDowell in the PIAA first round before losing to Manheim Township, 3-2, in the quarterfinals.

“We had some very close matches as a team, and I think it's a great learning, growing experience,” sophomore Charlotte James said. “That was an important part of it.”

The Foxes can lean on their experiences from last season because they return five of seven starters, including all three singles players in Nord, James and junior Kristen Friday. Senior Molly Wiese is another returning starter at first doubles.

Although doubles players Moira McCormick and Tandi Merengenti graduated, a strong group of underclassmen are vying to fill roles in that part of the lineup. Senior Morgann Green, sophomore Mandi Schilcher and freshmen Molly Dean and Emily Fera were competing for spots at doubles. “We have a lot to build on from last year,” coach Alex Slezak said. “We came in third place in the WPIAL, and we're looking to add on to that this year. We picked up a couple freshman players who are going to help us a little further down the lineup and, I think, make our team a little stronger.”

Nord, the Foxes' most experienced player and the Section 3-AAA singles champion last season, and James, who had a standout freshman campaign, will lead the way in team matches as the Foxes attempt to defend their section title.

Slezak said he considers Nord the “tone-setter,” and believes James can get better this season.

“We just need to focus on playing our singles matches well and really strengthening the doubles,” James said. “I think they have the potential to win a lot of matches and be pretty dominant, so I think we just need to have a good team camaraderie and just support each other.”

Nord and James also have a chance to defend their PIAA title in doubles. Their straight-sets victory over Shady Side Academy's Devin and Erin Gramley gave Fox Chapel the states doubles champions for the third time in four years.

It also was the second doubles gold medal for Nord, who also won with Laurel Shymansky.

“It's a pretty important goal (to win again this year),” Nord said. “I'm really working hard, and I'm really trying to improve so I can get at least one, if not two, more titles before I close out my high school season. I'm really working hard to do that once again.”

James said the returning experience and incoming talent gave Fox Chapel confidence it could achieve more this season.

“Our goal is to do well, as best as we can. We're looking first to take every match day-by-day and do the best we can,” Slezak said. “Hopefully, we'll make it back to be trying to compete for a WPIAL title and hopefully get to go to states as well. But we don't ever look at the big picture. We just always look at what we do day to day-to-day, and those will accumulate and turn into bigger things.”

Other Alle-Kiski Valley storylines include:

• Burrell will attempt to move up from its fourth-place spot in Section 3-AA. The Bucs were the only Class AA playoff team from the Alle-Kiski Valley last season.

• Valley looks to rebound after seeing its eight-year WPIAL playoff streak end last season.

Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at dgulasy@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dgulasy_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.