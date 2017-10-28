North Allegheny wins PIAA Class AAA tennis title
North Allegheny avenged its 2016 PIAA Class AAA finals loss to Harriton by defeating Harriton, 4-1, for the 2017 title at Hershey Racquet Club.
“We were planning all season long to return to states since the first day of camp,” coach Michelle Weniger said. “Harriton was a strong and young team, so I knew every line had to play some strong tennis.
“We were thrilled to come out on top this year. It was a very solid win, and the bus ride home is a lot more enjoyable. It's a really good feeling, and it has been a really good couple days in Hershey.”
The Tigers won all three singles matches and won the second doubles match. Ava Catanzarite won first singles, 6-1, 6-4, and Ashley Huang (6-2, 6-2) and Rebekah Rest (7-6 (6), 6-4) won second and third singles, respectively. Katherine Ambrose and Riya Yadev teamed to win second doubles, 6-2, 6-1.
North Allegheny advanced to the finals after defeating Mt. Lebanon, 3-0, in the semifinals earlier Saturday with wins by Catanzarite, Huang and Rest.