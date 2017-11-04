Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Tennis

North Allegheny's Huang, Fox Chapel tandem win PIAA tennis titles

Staff Report | Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, 6:06 p.m.

Updated 26 minutes ago

North Allegheny junior Ashley Huang captured her first PIAA singles tennis title Saturday, defeating George Washington's Eliza Askarova, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3, in the Class AAA final at Hershey Racquet Club.

Maria Santilli's bid for a second straight PIAA singles tennis title fell short.

The Norwin senior and Cincinatti recruit lost to Huang, 1-6, 7-5, 6-1, in the Class AAA semifinals.

Santilli rebounded to defeat Council Rock North's Amelia Honer, 6-3, 6-0, in the consolation match to place third in the state.

In Class AAA doubles, Fox Chapel's Amanda Nord and Charlotte James defended their state title with a 6-0, 6-4 victory over Pine-Richland's Melissa Vizcardo and Alyssa Sarver.

Both tandems reached the finals with 6-1, 6-2 victories in the semifinals Saturday morning.

Berks Catholic's Catherine Maher defeated Knoch's Laura Greb, 6-2, 7-6(5) in the Class AA singles finals. In Class AA doubles, Beaver's Devyn Campbell and Sydni Lewis finished second after losing to Villa Maria Academy's Sara DeMarco and Tara Thomas, 6-3, 6-1, in the final. Indiana's Kelsey Heckert and Lauren Bertig finished third.

