North Allegheny's Huang, Fox Chapel tandem win PIAA tennis titles
Updated 26 minutes ago
North Allegheny junior Ashley Huang captured her first PIAA singles tennis title Saturday, defeating George Washington's Eliza Askarova, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3, in the Class AAA final at Hershey Racquet Club.
Maria Santilli's bid for a second straight PIAA singles tennis title fell short.
The Norwin senior and Cincinatti recruit lost to Huang, 1-6, 7-5, 6-1, in the Class AAA semifinals.
Santilli rebounded to defeat Council Rock North's Amelia Honer, 6-3, 6-0, in the consolation match to place third in the state.
In Class AAA doubles, Fox Chapel's Amanda Nord and Charlotte James defended their state title with a 6-0, 6-4 victory over Pine-Richland's Melissa Vizcardo and Alyssa Sarver.
Both tandems reached the finals with 6-1, 6-2 victories in the semifinals Saturday morning.
Berks Catholic's Catherine Maher defeated Knoch's Laura Greb, 6-2, 7-6(5) in the Class AA singles finals. In Class AA doubles, Beaver's Devyn Campbell and Sydni Lewis finished second after losing to Villa Maria Academy's Sara DeMarco and Tara Thomas, 6-3, 6-1, in the final. Indiana's Kelsey Heckert and Lauren Bertig finished third.