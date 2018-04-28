Penn-Trafford tennis players Price, Lee aim for WPIAL success

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Penn-Trafford seniors Turner Price and Kevin Lee hope to qualify for and go far in the WPIAL boys tennis singles championship tournament May 3-4, but have a proven back-up plan if they fail.

Price and Lee would team for the Section 1-AAA doubles championship May 7-8, where they are reigning titlists and have qualified for the WPIAL tournament the past three seasons.

Price and Lee were set to represent the Warriors at the section singles championship earlier this week. Top finishers advanced to WPIALs.

Price went 8-0 and Lee 7-1 in the section during the regular season. They led Penn-Trafford (8-2 overall, 7-1 in the section) to the WPIAL team tournament, where the Warriors bowed to Hampton in the first round.

Price, who won his match, said that loss made him hungrier.

“I'm very competitive,” he said. “Anytime I lose, I look to get revenge.”

Price and Lee placed first and second at the section singles championship a year ago. It was the second consecutive season they advanced to WPIALs.

In 2016, Price reached the quarterfinals, the farthest either of them has gone in singles or doubles.

Price said before this season it would be awesome if they made states in doubles.

Top teams at the WPIAL doubles championship May 10-11 will qualify for the PIAA tournament May 25-26 in Hershey.

“If we (Price and Lee) are on the same page, we have a good chance as anyone to make it to states,” Price said.

Lee said he wants to finish strong, especially in doubles.

Penn-Trafford coach Jane DeBone looks for successful outcomes by both players.

“They have worked very hard over the last four years,” she said.

Karen Kadilak is a freelance writer.