Indoor track season underway for Penn Hills

The Penn Hills track team will look to utilize the indoor season as a launching off point for the outdoor season.

The Indians return a handful of state qualifiers from last year's indoor team. Sophomore Jayla Ellis finished fifth last season in the 60-meter hurdles (9.0 seconds). Sophomore Lillie Allen finished 12th in shot put (37 feet, 5 inches).

The girls 1,600-meter relay team — made up of Ellis and seniors Shania Taylor, Brandi Myles and Terri Collington — finished 11th (4:02.36). Ellis earned WPIAL gold during the outdoor season in the 100-meter hurdles, while qualifying for states in the long jump after placing fifth at WPIALs.

Senior Isaiah Bailey finished in 11th in the 800-meter run (1:58.24). The Indians will not have graduate Ken Batiste, who finished 10th in the 60-meter hurdles (8.36) last season.

“Our main goal is the outdoor. We take the indoor season seriously, but we use the indoor as training also. With how the weather is in Western Pennsylvania in the spring, you don't have a lot of time to get prepared. That is what makes indoor so important,” coach Lee Zelkowitz said.

The Indians will look for a breakout season from senior Jayda Berry, who pulled a hamstring last year during the indoor season.

On the boys' side, the Indians will have senior Cole Bishop running in the mile and the 3,000 meters, while senior Azeiryus Britt will run the 400 and be part of the 800 and 1,600 relay teams.

Bailey and Britt were part of the 1,600-meter relay team that won WPIAL gold in the outdoor season last year. Bailey captured the silver at WPIALs last season in the 800.

“We work on a lot of things. We work on conditioning, stamina. We work on a little bit of speed, but it's more strength-based. There aren't a lot of things to do with getting ready for indoor because of the weather,” Zelkowitz said.

“Luckily, we have an indoor facility, but it's still not like running on a track. You don't really know what you have. You have your first couple of meets to see what is really going on.”

The Indians hope to have some football players contribute this season, including juniors Tim Smith and Julian Major, while Zelkowitz expects big things from junior high jumper Emmanual Mitchell. Mitchell finished fourth in the high jump at WPIALs during the outdoor season.

“At the beginning of outdoor, we really don't have any good weather, so it's hard to run some fast times,” the coach said. “It really helps with running some quality times in indoor. It gives them confidence. It helps with the whole training with what we are trying to do when it comes to May. That's when we want to peak at the big level.”

Zelkowitz looks to get the Indians prepared for the Tri-State championships Feb. 18 and the state championships Feb. 26.

“We have been practicing formally for two weeks now,” Zelkowitz said. “They are really working hard, and there is a really strong nucleus there. I'm excited about this. I think they are going to perform well, and that's what counts.”

Andrew John is a freelance writer.