Baldwin's Conboy to run at Duquesne

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Baldwin senior Casey Conboy's final four college choices were Duquesne, Notre Dame, American and Pitt.

The 17-year-old Conboy decided to stay close to home and accepted a scholarship to Duquesne, where he will continue his distinguished cross country career.

“I ended up choosing Duquesne because I felt it was the best place for me and, even if for some reason I wouldn't be able to run there, I would still be able to get a fantastic education. I really liked the coach and the program that Duquesne has. They are in the Atlantic 10 Conference, and right now are ranked second (in men's cross country). I am looking forward to joining their program.

“The school is the perfect size for me and has great networking in their business program. The life lessons I will learn there will help develop me as a person.”

Conboy has had a record-setting career in the Baldwin cross country program.

He set course records at South Fayette, Upper St. Clair and Peters Township, and holds the Delaware state record in boys cross country.

“Casey had a great season,” said Rich Wright, who along with Bonita “Bunny” Schmidt coaches the Baldwin cross country teams. “He set four course records, placed sixth at the WPIAL finals and 22nd at states. He's only the fifth boy in the past 30 years at Baldwin High School to medal at the (PIAA) cross country finals. And he did all this with major calf issues.

“His scholarship to Duquesne is well-deserved. Casey will be a great addition to their men's cross country roster. (Duquesne head coach) Jim Lear feels he will be a good college runner.”

Conboy was a four-year letterman in cross country, two-time boys team MVP, two-year captain and one-year co-captain.

“Casey's one of the better cross country runners to come out of Baldwin High School,” Wright said. “One of his strengths is his determination.

“He has a good rapport with his team, his coaches and other runners in the WPIAL. He works hard, he never complains, and he's a good teammate.”

Conboy also will be a fourth-year letterman in Baldwin's indoor and outdoor track and field programs in 2016-17, and he is a four-time state qualifier as well as a national qualifier.

“He's working extremely hard for the outdoor season,” Wright said.

Conboy's track specialty is the 3,200-meter event. He stands fourth on the Highlanders' all-time list in the 3,200.

Conboy, who has a 3.9 grade-point average, intends to major in business marketing with a minor in biology.

“I hope to have a career in medical sales,” he said.

Conboy also is involved in Baldwin's student council, the Junior Achievement business company and the bridge builder program.

His running career has been heavily influenced by three coaches — his mother, Coleen, and his two high school cross country coaches, Wright and Schmidt.

“I would like to send out very large thank yous to my mother, who coached me all throughout grade school, and to my high school (cross country) coaches, and mentors, for everything they have done for me and for helping push me to compete at numerous state meets, and present me with such an amazing opportunity to continue my running career at the next level,” Conboy said.

“I also want to thank all my friends, family and teammates for always cheering me on and being there to support me even, when they don't have to be.”

Ray Fisher is a freelance writer.