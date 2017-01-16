Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Plum athletes take advantage of indoor season
Michael Love | Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, 5:45 p.m.

Updated 12 hours ago

Tony Morinello sees the potential for good things this spring from the athletes on the Plum boys and girls track and field teams.

The outdoor season begins in two months, but Morinello, an assistant with the Mustangs squads, wants to make sure they're ready when March arrives.

More than a dozen of those athletes are taking advantage of indoor workouts and competitions through the Tri-State Track Coaches Association.

“The indoor season is about getting them ready for the outdoor season,” Morinello said. “It's not so much about how well we do in meets. We want to do as best we can in those meets, but we also want to have that base to be ready when we head outside. Improvement is the key.”

Morinello said he welcomes as many as possible to take part in the indoor season, but he fully understands the winter commitments of many of the athletes, including those who play a sport during the winter season.

Only two — sophomore Maddie Monick and freshman Claire Gendron — took part in the second Tri-State meet Saturday at Edinboro.

Monick earned a medal with a sixth-place finish in the 60-meter hurdles (10.09 seconds).

“I forget sometimes she is only a sophomore,” Morinello said. “Her form is so crisp. She's made so much improvement. She's an example of how excited we are to see what is in store for the outdoor season.”

Monick added a 13th in the 400 dash (1:06.27) and a 15th in the 200 dash (28.90).

Gendron was 17th in the 60 hurdles (11.07) and 20th in the 400 dash (1:08.59).

The first TSTCA meet Jan. 8 saw Plum's Gio Joseph take first overall in the 200 dash (23.72) and 10th in the 400 dash (54.65).

Sean Cook ran the 60 hurdles and placed 14th (9.96).

On the girls side, Monick earned a sixth-place medal in the 60 hurdles (10.17). Gendron was 15th in the 400 dash (1:07.41) and 17th in the 60 hurdles (11.01).

The indoor athletes took part in a hill workout two days before the first Tri-State meet at Edinboro. Morinello said some were a little sore for the meet, but he reminded them of the progress they were making for future success.

“I am really excited to see everyone improve and take that next step, whether they just go through workouts or also compete in meets,” Morinello said.

There are two more Tri-State meets at Edinboro — Jan. 28 and Feb. 11 — leading to the Tri-State Indoor Championships, also at Edinboro, on Feb. 18.

Performance times and distances accumulated in meets are used to determine the field for the championships.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Mlove_Trib.

