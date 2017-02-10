Penn Hills indoor track athletes aim for state meet

A handful of members of the Penn Hills boys indoor track team have their sights set on qualifying for the state championships in late February.

Even though the Indians might not have their full track and field roster for the indoor season, they expect to have their 1,600-meter relay team of senior Isaiah Bailey, senior Azeiryus Britt, senior Jeremy Hamilton and junior Julian Major qualify for the state meet.

The relay team has captured first place (3:33.04) at the Tri-State Track Coaches Association meet Jan. 28 at Edinboro and took second (3:40.94) on Jan. 7 and third (3:35.06) on Jan. 14 at other TSTCA meets.

“I'm pretty happy with the guys right now. We don't have great numbers for indoor, but we are going to be a lot bigger for outdoor. We don't get all the athletes. We have four or five guys on the basketball team that are really going to help us out,” coach Lee Zelkowitz said.

Individually, Britt competes in the 400-meter dash and Bailey in the 800; both have to finish in the top 20 to qualify for the state meet.

Britt finished in third (53.01) in the 400 at the Tri-State Track Coaches Association meet Jan. 7. In the following meet, Britt finished fourth (52.19) and took seventh (52.92) on Jan. 28.

As the season has progressed Bailey has reduced his time in the 800, culminating with a first-place finish (1:59.46) at Youngstown State on Jan. 21. Bailey started the season with a second (2:02.05) in the 800 on Jan. 7. The following weekend, Bailey finished third (2:00.56).

“We are still working on some strength. We have been ramping up on some speed in the last couple of weeks,” Zelkowitz said. “Getting those guys up to states is really going to help them as far getting experience at a big meet like that. It will really help them for the outdoor season.”

In the field events, the top 15 qualify for states. Junior Emmanuel Mitchell will represent the Indians in the high jump. Mitchell took first in the high jump (6-4) at the meet at Edinboro on Jan. 14.

Junior Jaden Rouse will look to quality in the triple jump. Rouse was first in the triple jump (42-4.5) on Jan. 14 and Jan. 21 (43-8).

The Tri-State Track Coaches Association championship meet is Feb. 18, and the state championship is Feb. 25 at State College.

“The Tri-State championship is really fun for the guys because that's a meet you really have to qualify for and you have to really earn your place to be there. The guys have an opportunity to win some medals in their events,” Zelkowitz said.

“The state meet is always a great event to go up to Penn State. The track is great, the facility is unbelievable and the competition is unreal up there.

“You have to compete against people who you aren't necessarily going to compete against during outdoor because there is no classifications. Everyone is running the same events. It's always an exciting time of the year.”

Andrew John is freelance writer.