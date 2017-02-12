Gateway athletes to compete at TCTCA meet

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Veteran Gateway track and field coach Tom LaBuff needed little convincing when Bill McCord approached him last year about getting an indoor track and field team together.

It was probably one of easiest questions he ever answered.

“(LaBuff) was excited,” said McCord, who is his second season as the Gators' indoor coach and approaching his third as outdoor varsity assistant coach. “(LaBuff) was all for it and all about the development of the athletes and getting them ready for the outdoor season. It has a super impact on the outdoor season, and it raises the floor to a whole other level. If you want to build a good outdoor program, you have to have an indoor program.”

McCord is getting his team ready for the Tri-State Track and Field Coaches Association championships, set for Feb. 18 at Edinboro. Teams from Ohio, New York and Pennsylvania will gather for the one-day meet to determine who can run the fastest and jump and throw the farthest as the indoor season winds down before the start of the outdoor season.

“The indoor program is the nucleus of the outdoor team,” McCord said.

Last season, McCord took two athletes to Edinboro and both finished in the top four their events.

“We did extremely well (last season),” McCord said.

McCord's expectations have grown. With 11 members on the girls team, he believes half have the potential to qualify for the TSTCA championships.

One who already qualified is Kianah Blakely-White, who will run the 200 meters.

In addition to Blakely-White, McCord said Madison Bammuso has a good chance to qualify in the 200, and Taylor Tomnan is closing in on a qualifying time in the 400. Freshman hurdler Macy Crawford is close to qualifying in the 60-meter hurdles. Her brother is Michigan State football standout Montae Nicholson, who recently declared for the NFL Draft.

“(Crawford's) an extremely good track athlete, and she's made the finals every week,” McCord said.

On the boys side, McCord has long jumper Elijah Horner-McDonald qualified. The 800-meter relay team led by Bobby Szatkowski, Isaiah Cameron, Horner-McDonald and Nana Adusepoku is on the list, as well.

Zion Burrell is still looking for a qualifying time in the 60-meter hurdles, and Brayden Buczkowski has a shot as qualifying in the 400.

“I am hoping (Buczkowski) makes it, he's really worked hard,” McCord said.

A Peabody graduate who finished his athletic career playing football and running track at Cal (Pa.), McCord feels his Gators are on the right track and is building the foundation of the indoor team with young athletes.

“It went well and some of them had been affiliated with the summer youth program, and the transition was smooth,” McCord said. “It's worked out, and we got a good number of athletes to participate.”

William Whalen is a freelance writer.