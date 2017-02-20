Baldwin's Johnston wins indoor championship

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

From early indications, the Baldwin boys track and field team will be strong in the pole vault during the spring season.

Dave Johnston won the pole vault Saturday at the Tri-State Track Coaches Association indoor championship meet at Edinboro.

“Two individuals from Baldwin — David Johnson in the pole vault and (junior) Alina Stahl in the 60 and 200 meters — have qualified for the state indoor championship at Penn State this weekend,” coach Ed Helbig said. “Just to qualify put these two athletes in pretty elite company. Depending on the event, there are only 16 to 24 individuals from across the state that qualify and compete in this meet.

“It's quite and honor to compete in this meet. Anyone who competes is among the best in the state. It's a fun meet to watch for anyone who enjoys track and field.”

Johnston, a senior dual-sport athlete, cleared 13 feet, 9 inches in winning the gold medal at Edinboro.

Baldwin junior Nick Lachut also was a medalist in the pole vault with a height of 12-3, and sophomore Jimmy Woderak wasn't far behind at 10-4.

Two other leading medalists for the Highlanders were senior Casey Conboy, who took third in the 3,000-meter run in 9 minutes, 29.49 seconds; and sophomore Mike Starzynski, who finished fourth in the high jump (5-10).

Sophomore Brandon O'Malley also was a medalist in the long jump (20-11).

Amber Yauch was the leading competitor for Baldwin's girls team, earning fifth place in two events: 80-meter hurdles (9.86) and long jump (15-8.75).

Yauch, a senior, also competed in the triple jump.

Amanda Shiflet placed fourth in the high jump (5-0), and Jasmine Wicks finished as a medalist in the shot put (36-10). Shiflet and Wicks are seniors.

The boys 800-meter relay unit rounded out the list of Baldwin medalists as the Highlanders took fourth place in 1:35.31, narrowly missing the state qualifying time.

Sophomore Arlen Hooks, O'Malley, senior Ummat Rizayev and Lachut competed in the 800 relay.

“Baldwin did very well at the TSTCA championships,” Helbig said. “Almost everyone who competed in the meet bettered their previous performances. This indoor season was very good. We were able to accomplish a number of goals.

“First, we have a large number of underclassmen on the team, and they grew up and competed extremely well. Second, our upperclassmen took over the leadership roles that will be needed for the spring season. Third, everyone had an opportunity to compete in events and improve there performances to a point where they left off last at the end of outdoor. And fourth, we were able to develop an interest in the indoor program, which should help for next year.”

Other Baldwin participants in individual events at the TSTCA indoor finals included O'Malley (400), sophomore John Ziegler (400), junior Jack Mezeivtch (mile, 3,000), Rizayev (60 hurdles), Hooks (hurdles), Hoffman (long jump), senior Zach Dunn (shot put) and sophomore Bailey O'Malley (shot put).

For the Baldwin girls team, additional participants included sophomore Macy Hale (800, mile), freshman Makenzie Shandor (800), sophomore Devon Schroeder (mile) and junior Emilee Jackson (shot put).

Baldwin's boys team placed fourth in the final standings. The girls team tied for 10th place.

“That's not to bad considering there were over 65 teams competing,” Helbig said. “After the (state) indoor championship, we'll recharge and get ready for the beginning of the outdoor season.”

Ray Fisher is a freelance writer.