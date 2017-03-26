Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
SSA boys track looks for bounce-back season

Marty Stewart | Sunday, March 26, 2017, 8:48 p.m.

After finishing with a 3-4 mark last year and falling short of the WPIAL playoffs, Shady Side Academy boys track coach Adam Janosko is hoping for a turnaround this season.

“I think we have some promise on this team,” he said. “We have some young guys who are interested in running hurdles and throwing the javelin, and that will help our depth. Those events have been weaknesses of the team for the past few years.”

Returning to the team this spring will be Gannon Leech (1,600), Caldwell Holden (3,200), Brian Foster (100 and 200), Alex Stabile (400), Peace McCallister (shot put, discus), Derek Wu (shot put, discus), Zeke Roberts (long and high jump) and Connor Gable (100 and 200).

“We also have some great additions from the cross country team in Garrett Cleveland, Patrick Bem and Leo Liu,” Janosko said. “Our distance squad has been the strength of the team for the past few years. They have the ability to take many events in our dual meets.”

Janosko said he believes the meet against defending WPIAL champion Freeport will be the test of how good his team will be.

“Freeport is always very good in the section,” he said. “I think if we can compete against them, we will be able to compete against anyone.”

Marty Stewart is a freelance writer.

