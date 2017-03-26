Fox Chapel track returns 'high performers'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Fox Chapel track and field coach Tom Moul has positive feelings about this year's team.

“We are looking forward to this season, as we have some high performers returning,” he said.

On the boys side, junior Ben Kronman and senior Kyle Breault made it to the WPIAL championships as part of the 1,600 relay team. Breault also qualified in the 400, and senior Adam Cook was a qualifier in the 3,200.

“We also have junior Andrew Jeffrey, a sprinter who had a very good indoor season and is poised to continue the success outdoors,” Moul said. “Christian Fitch, a freshman, qualified for states in cross country and will compete in the distance events for us.”

The girls also have many qualifiers returning. Seniors Katherine Kauma and Maddie Lucey qualified as members of the school-record setting 400 relay team. Lucey also qualified last year as an individual in the 100.

Junior Margaret Edgecombe and sophomore Kristen Friday were part of the girls 3,200 relay team that made it to the WPIALs. Sophomore Annika Urban medaled at the WPIAL meet and qualified for states in the 3,200, and junior Caelan Miller medaled and qualified for states in the 1,600.

“Sophomores Eras Yager (throws), Hannah Flanders (sprints) and Jess Michel (hurdles) had excellent freshman seasons last year and are looking forward to improving this season,” Moul said.

“Sophomore Sarena Seeger was a state medalist in cross country and will be running the distance events with a focus on the 3,200, and we also have freshmen Brooke Krally and Grace Sisson, who were in the top of our state qualifying cross country team. Those two will also focus on the distance events for track. Senior Dixon Veltri is one of the team leaders who has had success in multiple events over the past couple of years.

“We're working hard and looking forward to a productive season.”

Marty Stewart is a freelance writer.