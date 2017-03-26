Gateway track teams coming on strong

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

In a sport where winning comes down to seconds, longtime Gateway track and field coach Tom LaBuff knows about coming up short.

Time was something that was not an ally for the Gators last season as Gateway athletes missed medals and qualifying times by fractions of a second.

“We were a little disappointed that we didn't come up with medals,” said LaBuff, who is entering his 42nd season as Gators coach. “They really have come on strong, and we have a couple of those kids back.”

The boys team is deep as LaBuff has 33 athletes.

“We have a lot of depth that's going to take some of the burden off some of the other kids,” LaBuff said.

Senior hurdler Damion Reed returns after a record-breaking junior season. He set the school mark in the 200-meter hurdles, and LaBuff expects Reed to have a solid season as a high jumper, too.

“He's not really afraid of anything out there,” LaBuff said of Reed.

Senior Zion Burrell-Hall is expected to provide a strong one-two punch in hurdles.

Question marks surround the sprinters as LaBuff is taking a wait-and-see approach. Juniors Isaiah Cameron and Bobby Szatkowski will compete in the 100 and 200.

“We really have a lot of new faces this year,” LaBuff said. “We have a lot of juniors, sophomores and freshmen who are right there with (Szatkowski) in terms of speed, but we'll see.”

Freshman Nana Adusepoku has opened eyes with his speed but still must learn about form, LaBuff said.

“It's hard as a freshman to jump in there on a good program,” LaBuff said. “He's doing fine, and he can really come along and run.”

Senior Elijah McDonald-Horner is the team's top returning jumper.

“I think we're looking for pretty big things in both the long and triple jumps,” LaBuff said. “(McDonald-Horner) is a cornerstone for a lot of things and a guy I can look at to demonstrate (to the young jumpers).”

Sophomore high jumpers Nick Grill and Elijah Lincoln are expected to compete for first-place points. Senior Dom Parson will lead the way in the shot put, and junior Luke DiPalma will look to continue his development in the discus. LaBuff also likes DiPalma's ability in the javelin.

“Although we're not deep in the shot put, disc and the javelin, we're more than representative,” LaBuff said.

The field and sprinting events are going to have to mask the Gators' weakness, which is distance events. LaBuff described his distance runners as “better than average” but a step down from the best of Class 3A. Seniors Cole D'Alicandro and Sam River–Arzola will be counted upon to provide points.

“They're going to have to hold the fort for us,” LaBuff said. “We're just going to try to keep our heads above water with the distance kids right now.”

Freshman distance runner Riley Pritchard has been a pleasant surprise but has no experience competing in track or cross country.

The girls roster is smaller, as Gateway lost 10 athletes from last season and is down to 18.

The Gators have quality despite losing Aiyana Crawford to graduation. Crawford left Gateway with school records in the 400 and 800. LaBuff feels his girls team will fare well in each event, but the lack of depth could be problematic.

“With the weather, we really have no good idea of where some of the younger and inexperienced kids are and what they may be able to bring to the team,” LaBuff said.

Senior pole vaulters Stephanie Vojtek and Karina Krygowski will be looked at to secure first- and second- place points. LaBuff said Vojtek is capable of competing with the best in the state after narrowly missing out on PIAAs as a junior. Both vaulters are solid long and triple jumpers, too.

“They're the two people that are going to make or break us in the jumps,” LaBuff said.

Senior Kristen Greggerson will pace the Gators in the throwing events. She is second on Gateway's all-time list in javelin.

LaBuff said freshman hurdler Macey Crawford has emerged as a leader and has the ability to compete with the best in Class 3A. Sophomore newcomer Mary Kromka has shown potential to help in the hurdles and javelin.

Sophomore Kianah Blakely-White will lead the sprinters in the 100 and 200. Taylor Tomman will be looked at to provide points in the middle distance events, and junior distance runner Cierra LaSpada will run the 1,600 and 3,200.

“We're well-represented in every event,” LaBuff said. “We'll just have to wait and see.”

William Whalen is a freelance writer.