Freeport track eyes continued success

Johnathan Asay paused for several seconds as he considered the question: How, given the yearly graduation of top-level athletes, does Freeport maintain its track and field success?

Perhaps it's because there is no easy answer.

It's become an annual rite of spring for the Yellowjackets to win a section title — both the boys and girls claim 17 — and contend for a WPIAL team championship. The boys won their fifth last season, while the girls, who won titles in 2011 and ‘12, advanced to the finals for the seventh consecutive year.

“It's definitely a part of our depth, and I think one reason why we have so much depth and so many good athletes is there are so many good reasons why kids seem to do track,” said Asay, a junior. “Sometimes it's something as simple as ‘My friends are doing it, so I'll do it.' Eventually they end up doing track and finding out they're good at something they didn't think they would be good at.”

Freeport's annual success — and its motto of “tradition never graduates” — will get tested again this spring after the loss of some of its biggest contributors from last season. Coach John Gaillot spent one sunny practice last week holding an open audition for girls javelin throwers, seeking to replace just one of the key graduates, state medalist Zoe Pawlak.

Then again, the Yellowjackets have faced such problems before.

“We're in the same position every year. How good can we be? Will we have a chance to win the section?” Gaillot said. “That's what our first goal is every season, and then go from there. I like what I see out of the young kids, the student-athletes we have. They have the passion and desire to be the best, so that's a great thing for us.”

The number of athletes who came out for the team this spring went down, Gaillot said, but he still likes the group he has.

“I see a very competitive nature that's there, typical Freeport athletes,” he said. “I enjoy it because when they're here, they work the best and there's no playing around. I like what I see. The attitude is very positive.”

Freeport's boys cruised to their fifth WPIAL title last season, besting Washington, Freedom and South Park in the team finals.

“It's a good feeling of accomplishment, and it's nice to look back,” Asay said. “I take more pride in the work that's done and the examples that are set by a lot of the athletes, more than simply winning section titles or championship titles. I take more pride in what we do to get there.”

The Yellowjackets lost a strong core from that team, including WPIAL individual championship qualifiers Noah Bowser, Brandon and Dylan Hochbein, Bobby Jendrejewski and Ian Miller, but a deep roster of contributors returns: seniors Noah Freeman, Kevin Lynch and Rob Reichenbaugh; juniors Asay, Austin Kemp, Alec Parker and Jake Sarver; and sophomores Noah Freeman and Luke Kennedy.

“It's definitely a lot of pride every year here,” said Reichenbaugh, the only returning member of the Yellowjackets' WPIAL title-winning 1,600-meter relay and a WPIAL medalist in the 800 run. “You look up in our gym and see all the section titles, and track by far has the most every year, boys and girls team. It's more of an expectation to win section every year than a hope. We expect to win section, we expect to succeed in all our events.”

Freeport's girls expect success of their own. The Yellowjackets last lost a section meet in 2010, a run that now extends to more than 50 meets.

The streak doesn't get referenced, but the tradition gets recognized.

“We take a lot of pride not only in our program but in each other because like coach Gaillot always says, ‘Tradition never graduates,' ” senior Kim Mixon said. “He expects a lot from us, and we just want to give it back in return. The girls that come up know what's expected. The older girls that are veterans know what's expected. And we just help each other, train with each other, and get better together.”

Along with Pawlak, Freeport lost important cogs like Victoria Delk, Breana Kloes, Abby Rummel and Zoe Soilis.

Seniors Jade Clinton, Mixon, Kylie Shiring and Maggie Ward and juniors Lexi Dell and Sarah Lipniskis are top returners, while Gaillot also expects a strong contribution from freshman Sidney Shemanski.

“I think it's going to be a really good year,” Mixon said. “Like you've seen in soccer and basketball, we have a lot of new girls coming up that can contribute. I honestly think the girls are going to keep trucking this year, and the boys are looking good, as well.”

Gaillot, also Freeport's football coach, said he finds it more difficult to gauge opponents in track and field, but he expects a strong test from a “loaded” Burrell girls team in the section.

For Freeport, it's finding out how well its younger athletes can fill the holes left behind by graduation.

“We're definitely hoping to make it back (to WPIAL finals) at least, definitely want to make the playoffs and try to make it back there,” Reichenbaugh said. “The coaches always tell us to do our best and see where it gets us from there. If we run our best time and still lose, we still did our best.”

Other local track and field storylines include:

• Burrell's girls track and field team looks to make it back to the WPIAL team finals. Seniors Nikki Scherer, an individual WPIAL and PIAA champion sprinter and Pitt commit, and Lizzie Weimer, a four-time WPIAL champion thrower and Ashland (Ohio) recruit, lead the Bucs.

• Penn recruit Eric Kennedy looks to close his Kiski Area career with a WPIAL title after finishing second in the mile run last season.

• Highlands senior Dom Martinka, a state qualifier in the long jump last season, looks to make an even bigger leap this spring.

• Valley's sprinters will be a group to watch out for, as both the boys and girls 400 relays qualified for the state championships last season.

• Knoch senior Jordan Geist returns after breaking the PIAA record in the shot put last season and surely will draw a crowd wherever he throws. Armstrong senior Zane Dudek looks to defend his WPIAL 100-meter dash title.

