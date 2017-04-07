Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penn Hills boys relay teams boast valuable depth

Andrew John | Friday, April 7, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 23 minutes ago

Depth can allow a team to do a lot of different things — including succeed.

The Penn Hills boys track and field team has aspirations to medal at states, and the depth of the relay squads could prove key to how well these teams perform this spring.

The 400- and 1,600-meter relay teams will look to defend their WPIAL titles, but they have their sights on placing higher at states.

At WPIALs last season, the 400 relay team of seniors Cameron Jeffries, Brennon Hill, Cameron Tarrant and junior Alex Trower finished with a time of 42.57 seconds. It finished fifth with a time of 42.41 at PIAAs a week later.

In the 1,600 relay last season, senior Azeiryus Britt, graduated Keith Batiste, senior Isaiah Bailey and Hill finished in 3:22.56. However, they finished 11th with the time of 3:21.58 at the state meet.

However, coach Lee Zelkowitz said he has nine runners competing for spots on the relay team this season.

“It's really nice because we usually don't have the luxury with that. If you have a guy who is beat or even if he cramps up, you can put another guy in there. It's tough when guys run multiple events, and it's nice you can plug in another guy and not lose a step,” Zelkowitz said.

Zelkowitz believes the flexibility will pay off if they make it to the state meet.

“When you go up to the state meet, you are running in a two-day meet where you have to qualify and come back and run even faster on Saturday. It's nice you can throw in the fifth or sixth guy in there and have them run one day and have the fresher guy run on the other,” Zelkowitz said.

“It really allows you to do a lot of things. It really takes the worry out of things when you think if we lose this guy, we are in trouble.”

The amount of talent vying for spots on the relay teams is a positive, Zelkowitz said.

“It just brings on friendly competition. The guys in practice are really encouraging each other, and it helps build team chemistry,” Zelkowitz said.

Hill will also look to defend his WPIAL title in the 400 (49.80), and Bailey will look to improve on his second-place finish at WPIALs in the 800 (1:54.72).

The boys return junior Jaden Rouse in the triple jump (fifth at WPIALs with 43 feet, 3 12 inches) and junior Emmanuel Mitchell in the high jump (fourth at WPIALs with 6-1).

The Indians have been ready to get back into action for some time as they transition from the indoor to outdoor season.

“We went a whole month without running in a meet. They were ready to get out there. It's really an odd way to start the season to wait this long,” Zelkowitz said.

Andrew John is freelance writer.

