QV boys hope to contend for WPIAL track title

Zach Skolnekovich has big plans in his final season on the Quaker Valley boys track team.

Skolnekovich, a senior and William & Mary recruit, hopes to top the podium after placing second in the 3,200-meter run in the WPIAL and PIAA Class AA championship meets last year. In the process, he aims to carry the Quakers to their first WPIAL title in two decades.

“My teammates and I have been working very hard this spring,” he said. “We are confident that, with the individual talent we have, we can put it all together to achieve great things.”

Quakers coach Jerry Veshio said the team has the manpower to contend.

Seniors Ryan Torbic and Jake Smiley join Skolnekovich in distance events. The trio helped the Quakers to second place in the WPIAL cross country championship last fall. Skolnekovich is a three-time WPIAL individual cross country champion.

Senior Parker Redcross returns in the 400 dash. Seniors Jonathan Wicker and Ike Lagnese, both soccer players, show promise in their first year on the squad.

Sophomore Dom Lagnese and junior Jackson Hoey contribute in the field.

The Quakers, who are in Section 3-AA, last won WPIAL titles in 1995 and '96. They faced an early test April 1 at the Knoch Relays Invitational meet.

The Quakers girls team lost Hannah Babla, but still should shine in distance competition. Bablak, a freshman at Rice, is the WPIAL record-holder and reigning PIAA champion in the 800 run and WPIAL champion in the 1,600.

Returning are senior Bearett Tarris, the WPIAL runner-up in the 800, and juniors Audrey Durbin and Lucie Kubinski, top-five finishers in the 1,600 and 3,200, respectively. Tarris was a PIAA finalist.

Tarris, a Colorado School of Mines recruit, expects the 3,200 relay to be good again with the addition of freshman Annie Wicker and junior Annie Luptak. The relay broke a WPIAL record and placed sixth in the PIAA last season.

Junior Franzi Nace, a WPIAL finalist in the triple jump, sets the pace in field events, and sophomore Sydney Schultz in sprints.

The Quakers boys and girls teams made the WPIAL playoffs last season.

Sewickley Academy

Senior Griffin Mackey leads the Sewickley Academy boys team. A Dartmouth recruit, he was WPIAL Class AA runner-up in the 1,600 and a finalist in the 3,200 a year ago.

Senior Leo Harper will be looking to improve in the 400, in which he was 10th in the WPIAL.

The Panthers girls team suffered a blow when Summer Thorpe graduated. Thorpe, a freshman at Notre Dame, set a meet record in the 300 hurdles and also was first in the 100 hurdles in the 2016 WPIAL championship. She came in first in the 100 hurdles and third in the 300 hurdles in the PIAA.

Panthers coach Derek Chimner said the girls squad includes a number of freshmen and sophomores who are trying track for the first time. Sophomore Nella Tsudis and freshmen Rebecca Vassilenko and Sarah Brown were top scorers for the Panthers n the WPIAL Class A cross country championship.

The Panthers boys and girls kicked off the campaign April 4 with Section 2-AA meets against South Side Beaver, Rochester and Vincentian at South Side Beaver.

Karen Kadilak is a freelance writer.