Norwin track teams aim for playoffs

Norwin's boys track and field team reached the WPIAL Class AAA team championship last season.

While the Knights did not claim victory, they returned with plenty of hunger for this season.

“We had some injuries, and maybe some inexperience hurt us and we took some lumps at the championship meet. But we got a feel for what it takes to get there,” Norwin coach Brian Fleckenstein said. “We lost some big factors on our team, but we have three of our leading scorers back.”

Senior Kyle Turcovsky earned a bronze at the WPIAL individual championship in the 400-meter run and wants to place even higher.

“He is way ahead of where he was last year. We're excited about that,” Fleckenstein said.

Junior Matt O'Neil placed 23rd in the 1,600, but advanced to the PIAA cross country championship in the fall. Dylan King, a senior jumper, is the other leading scorer back.

“The strength on the boys side is definitely our depth,” Fleckenstein said. “I've coached at Norwin since 2004, and this is the best group of sprinters we've had in a long time. We have a nice mix of upperclassmen and some good ninth graders.”

Seniors Nick Coleman and Aaron Carr lead the sprinters. Junior Carson Shipley returns to join O'Neil in the distance events.

Seniors Henry Whyte and Quentin Aranda are back to pace the throwers.

“Our strength there is our javelin throwers,” Fleckenstein said. “We have a nice mix of young guys there, too.”

The Knights opened the season with a 101-49 win over Greensburg Salem in Section 1.

“Hempfield is very strong in the field as usual. Latrobe has some good sprinters,” Fleckenstein said. “Overall, our depth will make it nice in section meets because we can run guys fresh in different races. Other teams don't have that luxury.”

The Norwin girls hope to get to the team playoffs this year. The Knights return their top three scorers in sophomores Jessica Kolesar, Emily Brozeski and Courtney Kosanovic.

“I am happy to have them back. We have a good core group of girls back there,” Fleckenstein said. “Our sophomore class is really talented. Hopefully, we can make some noise this year.”

Brozeski claimed WPIAL silver in the high jump. She is a strong hurdler, too.

“She set school record in 100 hurdles and had a real solid year,” Fleckenstein said. “She is very focused. She played basketball in the winter, but was able to train some for track. Last year was kind of a learning game for her as a freshman. She is experienced and knows what she has to do now. She is a hard worker.”

Kolesar finished ninth in the long jump and 11th in the 200-meter dash at the WPIAL meet

“She had a real solid year,” Fleckenstein said. “She broke our long jump record last year and has a good chance to break our record in the 200 and triple jump. She could have all three records by the end of the year.”

Kosanovic, a distance runner, finished 11th in the 3,200 run at the WPIAL meet. Senior Kelley Giles returns as an experienced distance runner, as well.

“Now, Courtney is a two-time state qualifier for cross country. Like the other two, she has another year under her belt,” Fleckenstein said. “She and Kelley will be our leaders on the track with the distance crew.”

The Knights opened with a 99-51 win over Greensburg Salem to open Section 1 play.

“We're in a tough section, but we definitely are capable of being in every meet,” Fleckenstein said. “We have some nice returning and strong juniors who will help out in the sprints and jumps, as well. It'll take a team effort.”

Joe Sager is a freelance writer.