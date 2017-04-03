Penn-Trafford track teams hope to challenge in Section 1

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Three trips to Shippensburg in three seasons sounds good to MacKenzie Aunkst.

The Penn-Trafford junior qualified for PIAA Class AAA championship meet in the 200-meter dash the past two springs. Last year, the West Virginia soccer recruit finished second at the WPIAL meet, as well. She finished seventh in the 100 and just missed qualifying for the PIAA meet.

“Even though track is not her first sport, hopefully being another year older, she can show what she can do,” Penn-Trafford coach Karen Skandera said. “She had an illness a couple weeks ago, and I think she is just concentrating on getting healthy. I am sure her goal is to get back to states.”

Junior Lauren Stovar finished 21st in the 400 at the WPIAL meet. Skandera is happy with the progress Stovar has made.

“Her work ethic and attitude have really improved. She is working a lot harder than she ever has,” she said. “I'd like to see her turn that something positive going into the WPIALs.”

Junior Hannah Nguyen is the team's top hurdler. She was 14th in the 300 hurdles at the WPIAL meet. Junior Gabby Schlessinger leads the team's jumpers, and junior Jordyn Bauchman is the top distance runner. The field events are uncertain at this stage of the season.

“We're waiting to see who rises to the top, as far as our throwers,” Skandera said. “We struggle a little bit there. We have a couple new kids throwing for the first time. We'll see what happens.”

For the boys, junior John Gay finished 23rd in the 200 at the WPIAL meet last year.

“He has come in strong this season,” Skandera said. “He is much, much stronger physically. I think it'll pay off for him.”

Senior Christian Jantz and junior Cam Elma lead the throwers. Jantz placed 18th in the discus at the WPIAL meet, and Elma was 15th in the shot put.

“Christian has been our dominant discus thrower, and he also throws the javelin. Cam is our top shot put thrower; he works real hard,” Skandera said.

Senior Nick Wagner is back healthy after missing most of last season with an injury.

“He has converted into more of a distance runner,” Skandera said. “He did really well in indoor track. He placed high in the 800 and mile.”

Junior Tyler Brinko is back as the top returning hurdler.

“Last year was his first year, and he really came on strong toward the end of the year,” Skandera said. “He worked his tail off, and he's physically matured. He's doing real well for us. He's really focused this year. He has high expectations. He can sprint, as well.”

Likewise, senior pole vaulter Nate Sullivan returns from injury.

Joe Sager is a freelance writer.