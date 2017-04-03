FR track team has high expectations

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Franklin Regional track and field athletes set seven school records last spring.

The Panthers also had a number of strong performances at WPIALs, leading to involvement in four events at states.

The FR teams are off to strong starts this season — there were a number of first-place finishes against Plum in the season and Section 5-AAA opener last Thursday — and coach Bob Ralston hopes the momentum continues to build toward the championship events next month.

“The weather (for the Plum meet) was great, and there were a lot of strong opening performances,” Ralston said.

“A number of kids competed in a varsity meet for the first time. It really gave us a good idea of what we've got and what the lineup is. They already are shooting for spots at WPIALs.”

The WPIAL changed its qualifying procedure for the WPIAL championships. Instead of qualifiers a week before the finals at Baldwin, the top 24 times or distances for each event from meets and invitationals throughout the season will punch tickets.

A coach from each team is required to submit weekly times and distances to the WPIAL, which will compile the results and post the leaderboard on its website.

“I really like it,” Ralston said. “You know the best 24 kids or teams will be in the finals. There are a lot of chances to qualify. At the qualifier, one little slip up, and it's all over. There will be a little more work for the coaches, but it's worth it.”

Ralston noted last year's boys 400 relay, which he said had a shot to go to states. But the relay was disqualified at the qualifier.

Franklin Regional was to continue its early-season run with its section meet Wednesday against Central Catholic and Oakland Catholic. The meet occurred past the deadline for this week's edition.

Ralston said both teams entered the season with realistic shots at the section title.

One school record fell at the Plum meet as Emily Valentine, a senior transfer from a school in North Carolina, set a mark in the shot put.

“That was a pleasant surprise,” Ralston said.

Senior Mark Provenzo, the WPIAL Class AAA cross country champion in the fall, is one second off the school record (9:25.14 in 1983) in the mile.

“Mark could be a part of three school records this year: the 1,600, 3,200 and the 4x800,” Ralston said. “The 4x800 is looking better than last year.”

Senior Zane Flynn and junior Matt Busche return to the boys 3,200, which took fourth at WPIALs with a time of 8:08.50 and set a school record with an 8:07.78. Provenzo, who placed seventh at WPIALs in the 3,200 last year, has assumed one of those spots.

Sophomore Jacob Hnath and senior Tanner Stark, a transfer from Woodland Hills, are in the mix for the fourth spot.

Stark, Ralston said, also has a chance to break the 300 hurdles record and is a second away.

On the girls side, junior Sterling Simek established a record in the 800 with her 2:19.69 at the WPIAL finals. Her time and 10th-place finish in the event put her just shy from a state-qualifying spot.

“Sterling worked out really hard over the winter,” Ralston said. “She really wants to break her own record and qualify for WPIALs individually.”

Junior Calla Solomon joined Simek, along with graduates Bria McMahon and Katja Kochvar, on the 3,200 relay, which was two seconds shy of the school record. They ran a 9:32.32 at WPIALs and placed third.

Senior Kassidy Hubert entered the season two inches off the school record in the long jump. She leaped a personal best 17 feet, 10½ inches at WPIALs, took sixth overall and earned a spot at states.

The school record is 18-¾ set by Bridget Leonard 25 years ago.

“Kassidy's already jumping where she left off last season,” Ralston said.

Ralston said sophomore Tiffany Jolayemi is making strides to better her WPIAL discus distance from last year. The school record holder (119-2½) in the event placed 16th (101-10) at WPIALs.

Julia Petrucci, a junior, is challenging the school record in the triple jump.

Ralston said a pair of newcomers — junior Ryan Remaley and sophomore Maddy Arnette — have a chance to open some eyes this season.

Remaley will be key in the throws, Ralston said, most notably in the shot and discus. He also scored points in the javelin against Plum.

Arnette is at the core of the girls sprint group and is expected to make an impact in the 100, 1,600 relay, 200 and 400 relay. She competed in all four against Plum.

“I didn't know her name before this season, but I definitely know it now,” Ralston said.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Mlove_Trib.