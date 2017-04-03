Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Plum athletes adjust to new qualifying system
Michael Love | Monday, April 3, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Plum senior hurdler Carlee Domke practices April 3, 2017, at Plum.
Submitted
The Plum Running Mustangs Alumni Association is preparing for the annual Stampede in the Park 5K run that raises money each year for leukemia and lymphoma research at the University of Pittsburgh Cancer Institute’s Hillman Cancer Center. The association recently presented a donation to the UPCI totaling $27,500, the total raised at last July’s 10th annual Stampede race. To date, the association has collected, through the Stampede, a total of $242,000 for the research at Hillman. From left are Running Mustangs member Tammy Taylor; Kevin Dowdell, president of the Running Mustangs Alumni; Dr. Michael Boyiadzis, associate professor of medicine and director of clinical and translational research at Hillman; and Plum cross country coach and Stampede founder Joe Ionta. This year’s Stampede in the Park event is set for July 22 at Boyce Park, and additional events are being planned for “Stamp Out Leukemia” week from July 14 to 22.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Plum freshman Robert Hankinson stretches before track practice April 3, 2017, at Plum.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Plum senior Kevin Brown runs wind sprints during track practice April 3, 2017, at Plum.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Plum freshman hurdler Claire Gendron stretches before track practice April 3, 2017, at Plum.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Plum sophomore hurdler Maddie Monic practices April 3, 2017, at Plum.



In the offseason, the WPIAL voted to change the way individuals and relays qualify for the WPIAL finals at Baldwin.

Instead of the one-shot qualifier system used for many years, results at dual meets, tri-meets and invitationals through May 9 will be compiled and reported by coaches to the WPIAL.

The WPIAL in turn, will produce a list of the top 24 times and distances in each event and post that list each week. The final top 24 will be the group that competes at WPIALs.

Plum coach Nick Oto said it will be a benefit to those athletes who clearly are among the top 24 but would have a one-day stumble at the qualifier. It also benefits those who might finish out of a qualifying spot at one qualifier but would be well within the qualifying limits at another.

“It's one of those things where there are so many positives, and it comes down to coaches being both consistent with their reporting and honest with what they are reporting. Other coaches can challenge the results, and I don't think there would be any coaches who wouldn't honestly report their kids' results.”

Oto noted one performance last year that highlights why the chance is a positive one. Emmie Lawton, now a sophomore, competed in the discus at the Central qualifier. Her distance was one of the top 24 from all three Class AAA qualifiers. But because the discus at the Central qualifier was so loaded, she finished 13th (100 feet, 5 inches), five spots from a top-eight finish needed to advance to WPIALs.

Lawton, who also threw shot and javelin at the qualifier, is one of a number of young athletes, Oto said, ready to break out this season.

Plum athletes began producing results last week at the season-opener, a Section 5-AAA meet at Franklin Regional.

“I am proud the way they were able to handle themselves against Franklin Regional,” Oto said. “It was a great competition gauge for them. Franklin Regional's teams are strong.”

The Mustangs were to face section foes Gateway and Woodland Hills on Wednesday, past the deadline for this week's edition. They also are set to compete at Saturday's Tri-State Coaches meet at 9 p.m. at West Mifflin High School.

Oto said that while he will miss the leadership and performances from the 2016 graduates, including school record holders Ashley Amato, Ana Benitez, Rachel Valotta and Jake Susalla, there are strong leaders returning.

He is counting on the veteran leadership from seniors Shannon Barr and Cara DeGrano. Both helped the girls 400 relay set the school record (49.78) in 2015.

“Leadership is not just getting good times and distances, but also putting in the work to reach those times or distances,” Oto said. “It's about kids putting in the time with their work ethic.”

Oto said he's impressed with the depth in the girls hurdles, which features senior Carlee Domke, sophomore Maddie Monick and freshman Claire Gendron.

Monick qualified for WPIALs in the 100 hurdles, while Domke just missed WPIALs with a ninth-place finish in the 300 hurdles at the Central qualifier. Last year, Gendron set the junior high girls record in the 100 free (15.5).

“They are great competition for each other. Everyone's times are improving,” Oto said.

Junior Mackenzie Kieffer (high jump) and sophomores Desiree Ulmer (3,200 relay), Aly Bryner (3,200 relay) and Jill Tishko (1,600 relay, high jump) also return after competing at last year's Central qualifier. The girls 3,200 relay also ran at WPIALs.

Freshman Olivia Pernice set the junior high record in the triple jump (33-10) in 2016.

On the boys side, all three relays competed at WPIALs, and a group from those relays are back.

Senior sprinter Kevin Brown is fully healed from a sprained knee suffered in late January, while fellow senior Quinn Stezoski qualified for WPIALs in the 800 and also ran with the 3,200 relay.

Also back are seniors Jason Molinaro (distance) and Jake Lewis (distance); juniors Gio Joseph (sprints), Shawn Cook (hurdles), Cole McKillop (jumps), Reed Coulson (jumps), Christian Toth (jumps) and Josh Kruger (throws); and sophomore Hunter Linhart (throws).

Freshman Robert Hankinson and Miles Tush were members of the 2016 boys junior high 1,600 relay that set a new record. Hankinson, Oto said, already is making an impact. Tush, however, is recovering from an injury and will not be able to compete this season.

Senior sprinter Nick Coxon returns to the track after he missed all of last season with an ACL injury.

“It's great to have Nick back,” Oto said. “He's is a such a great athlete.”

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Mlove_Trib.

