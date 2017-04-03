Thomas Jefferson's Natter excels on, off the track

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

There are 10 senior athletes in the Thomas Jefferson track and field program.

They consist of Allie Fitzgerald, Paige Gennaula, Rachel Gress, Emily Leonard, Abby Mich and Rosina Natter on the girls' team; and Shane Barrett, Brandon Eichler, Kevin Walsh and Josef Raszewski on the boys' team;

Only one — Natter — is embarking on a budding modeling career.

Natter is a fourth-year jumping specialist who placed third in the high jump at last the WPIAL Class AAA finals last season, and advanced to the state championships.

“My goals this year are to break my high jump and triple jump records, and place at the WPIAL championship meet,” Natter said.

The 17-year-old Natter, who hails from an athletic family, began her modeling career in 2014.

“I always wanted to model since I was roughly 5 years old,” she said. “So I started looking online for credible agencies that I would be able to work with, and then went from there.”

Natter recently traveled across the country on a modeling trip to Los Angeles.

“I met with agents who will be sending my professional pictures to agencies in Europe. I am waiting to hear back from the counterparts abroad,” she said. “I plan on attending college after graduation, but I also plan on continuing my modeling career after high school.”

Natter currently is a member of VIP Ignite talent agency, and participates in modeling trips regularly.

“I attend trips every couple of months,” she said. “I've traveled to L.A. twice and New York City three times. I attend seminars with industry experts, network with modeling agents, and shoot with fashion photographers.”

That's all part of her game-plan outside the classroom and off the track. Along with attending college, Natter, who has been involved in a myriad of extracurricular activities at TJ, also has a definite strategy for her modeling career post-high school.

“I plan on traveling abroad to model and work with agents in Europe to build my resume,” she said. “In the future, I hope to model in photo-shoots and runways around the world and experience different cultures, and inspire girls to be confident within themselves.”

Natter is a member of the National Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society, Student Council, Interact Club and Drama Club at Thomas Jefferson.

She also was in the school's fall play, and this year's musical, “Shrek,” playing the role of the witch.

She's brewing quite the potion both on and off the track.

Ray Fisher is a freelance writer.