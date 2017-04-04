Burrell's growing cross country team bolsters track distance corps

In years past as the Burrell track and field team clustered into event-specific groups, one contained a distinctly smaller number.

But even the distance runners got plenty of love when the Bucs gathered for workouts ahead of the 2017 season.

Burrell is reaping the rewards of a new — and growing — cross country program, with 25 distance runners competing for the track and field team this spring. That total about doubles the number the Bucs typically receive.

“This year I look over and see the distance group already crowded,” coach Steve White said. “Kids are coming in like, ‘OK, this is something I can do.' Without a doubt, there were noticeably more kids involved this year. I didn't have to beg and plead kids, ‘hey, what do you think about running the mile or the 2-mile or the (distance relay)?' They came in lock, stock and barrel, which is awesome.”

With the girls track and field team hoping to go the distance after advancing to the WPIAL Class AA team finals last season, a better distance program surely can help.

The Bucs already have a pair of college recruits in Nikki Scherer (Pitt) and Lizzie Weimer (Ashland) anchoring the sprint and throwing events, respectively, and now they can boast much more depth in the distance events.

“Those are now events where we're much more hopeful,” White said. “There's no guarantees, certainly with Freeport in our section and Riverview has a strong distance program. All of our section has some strong teams. However, this year I feel very comfortable that we can be competitive in distance.”

Given the Burrell girls' victory Monday over Freeport — ending the Yellowjackets' 55-meet section winning streak — things are going according to plan as of now.

“In the last few years that I've been coaching, I had to put pretty much everybody in every event just to get through the event,” Burrell distance coach Chris Legters said. “This year I get to pick and choose a little bit more. We're still in the early phases, so I'm still moving people around to see where they're more comfortable, but I've had full rosters for each of the events. It's really been a luxury compared to years past.”

Running all four distance events — the 800-, 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs, as well as the 3,200 relay — in one meet constitutes four miles, draining for even the sturdiest-legged runners.

That's no longer a problem for Burrell.

“It's awesome to know that we have six girls running each event for distance, compared to how we had me and one other person my freshman year,” said junior Faith Remich, who competes in the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 relay.

Burrell began its cross country program as a club in the fall of 2015, and it competed at the WPIAL level for the first time in 2016. Eleven of the Bucs' 19 cross country runners came out for the track and field team, comprising nearly half of the distance running group.

“The cross country team was much better in the second year than it was in the first year,” said Legters, also the cross country coach. “These kids are hard workers. If you're a distance runner, you don't shy away from hard work. You're there for the long haul.”

The efforts of an alumna like Kelsey Oddis — an all-conference junior at Pitt-Greensburg despite never running cross country at Burrell — only helps the Bucs, White said.

One benefit to having the cross country program is year-round training; runners use the summer to prepare for cross country, before preparing for the spring track and field season as usual.

Remich, a member of the girls basketball team, and others who play winter sports at Burrell can maintain their stamina through that season, as well.

“The kids who do run cross country in the fall are just in so much better shape when they come to track in the spring,” Legters said. “It's heads and tails.”

Compared to the sometimes strenuous conditions of cross country — each race is 3.1 miles, with runners traversing courses that can include hills, tree roots and other impediments — track distance running can seem fairly tame.

“We're on a flat surface and you don't have to worry about stepping on rocks, sliding down hills and climbing hills,” senior Eric Leonard said. “You just run straight, and a little curves.

“(Cross country) was a little hard, I'm not going to lie, but I got better by the time of WPIAL finals. I actually was with all the fastest runners and PR'd for the season on my last race.”

With the endurance down pat, Remich said she's working on speed. She ran 5 minute, 45 seconds in the 1,600 Monday, about four seconds shy of the school record.

“A mile feels like nothing compared to 3 miles,” she said. “(Cross country) has gotten my endurance up, and now I'm working with the sprinting coach so that now that I have the endurance background, I can focus on the speed, which has really helped me this season. I can run as far as I have to run, but now I have the speed aspect.”

Remich and senior Ally Spohn lead the girls team with strong contributions from twin sophomores Ashley and Lauren Brown. Seniors Ben Edwards — who also plays tennis in the spring — and Leonard pace the boys.

Burrell's distance runners still skew to the younger side, with one senior girl and four senior boys among the 25 runners. Legters said the focus is on improving speed and endurance for younger runners and teaching them the nuances of racing, along with helping the girls team potentially achieve its WPIAL title goals.

Oh, and Legters, a middle school teacher in the Burrell School District, is doing some active recruiting, as well.

“I'm always looking for new runners and trying to sway some kids over to the dark side,” he said.

Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at dgulasy@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dgulasy_Trib.