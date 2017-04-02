Expectations high for SSA girls track

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

After finishing with a 4-3 record last year and sending eight girls to the WPIAL championships, Shady Side Academy girls track coach Paul Bodnarchuk is looking forward to this season.

“We did lose a nice group of seniors, but we have all of the girls who went to the WPIALs coming back and we have a terrific influx of talented freshmen,” he said.

SSA will be led by senior tri-captains Crosby Deliman (jumps, relays), Elizabeth Harper (sprints, relays, long jump) and Lindsey Stauber (distance, relays).

Also returning are junior Lindsey Grune (high jump, relays), junior Jeanne Lauer (distance) and sophomore Gabby White (hurdles, relays).

“We will get some nice leadership from these girls,” Bodnarchuck said.

“It's exciting for them to lead the younger girls. Over half of the team is newcomers so the strong leadership is welcome.

“The numbers for tryouts were great, and there is a lot of interest and energy on the team. We're encouraging the younger girls to try different events that they may not have considered.”

Bodnarchuk said the team will continue to prepare for one opponent at a time.

The Indians will compete in Section 7-AA with Apollo-Ridge, Burrell, Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic, Deer Lakes, Freeport, Leechburg, Riverview, Springdale and Valley.

“We're in a very strong section and we take every team seriously,” he said. “We want to be mentally and physically prepared for every meet.”

Marty Stewart is a freelance writer.