Baldwin's Conboy, Hooks take 1st at opening invite

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The weather wasn't ideal Saturday for the annual South Hills Classic track and field invitational at Baldwin Stadium.

But it was better than last year when the meet was cancelled due to winter-like conditions.

“The temperature was warmer this year than in previous years, but the South Hills Classic was still influenced by the weather,” said Ed Helbig, Baldwin coach and the meet director. “Two years ago, we ran in temperatures in the teens and wind chills in the single digits. Last year, we had to cancel the meet because the temperature was actually worse than the year before.

“This year, we had rain all day Friday and the upper field where the javelin and discus were to be contested was underwater. The decision was made to not contest those two events. All other events were contested. We moved the pole vault inside for the safety of those competitors.”

A trio of Baldwin athletes — senior Casey Conboy, sophomore Arlen Hooks and junior Nick Lachut — racked up winning performances in the boys' competition.

Conboy won the 1,600-meter event in 4:31.29, and placed third in the 3,200. Hooks took first in the 300 hurdles in 41.11, and finished fourth in the 110 hurdles. Lachut captured the pole vault event by clearing 13 feet, and ended up seventh in the 300 hurdles.

Another individual highlight for Baldwin was the performance by Amber Yauch, who was a four-time medalist in the girls' competition.

Yauch, a senior, corralled second place in the triple jump, third in the 100 hurdles and long jump, and sixth in the 300 hurdles.

Team scores are not recorded at the South Hills Classic, and ribbons are given as awards for the top eight finishers in each event.

“The original idea of the South Hills Classic was to give those athletes competing a big meet experience,” Helbig said. “This year, we had athletes from 27 school districts compete with as many as four athletes from each school competing in each event. This allows for more athletes to compete and experience a big meet atmosphere.”

Five other Baldwin athletes were multiple medalists: Brandon O'Malley (400, long jump), Jack Mezeivtch (800, 1,600) and Noah Wysocki (800, 1,600) in the boys' division; and Macy Hale (800, 1,600) and Amanda Shiflet (high jump, triple jump) in the girls' division.

O'Malley ended up second in the 400; Shiflet also placed ninth in the long jump.

Other Baldwin medalists consisted of John Ziegler (800), Mike Starzynski (high jump), Jasmine Wicks (shot put), Hanna Kalwarski (pole vault) and Laurel Bristow (shot put).

Wicks placed second in the shot put event.

Also finishing in the top 15 in individual events for the host school were Ziegler (400), Zack Zovko (1,600), Joe McLaughlin (3,200), Ummat Rizayev (300 hurdles),Tyler Hoffman (long jump), Jimmy Woderak (pole vault), Jared Koenig (pole vault), Zach Dunn (shot put) and Luke Perfetti (shot put); as well as Tori Walker (400), Makenzie Shandor (800, 1,600), Devon Schroeder (3,200), Victoria Tamborino (300 hurdles), Hanna Stock (pole vault) and Mariah Pacella (shot put).

Other leading competitors for Baldwin's boys' team included Hoffman (200), Billy Wiles (200), Andy Degenhardt (400), Joey Bolla (400, 300 hurdles), Ethan Hoey (800, 1,600), Caden Harsh (800, 1,600), Jeff Joyce (800, 1,600), Kevin Sheehan (1,600, 3,200), Jason Depretis (shot put) and Bailey O'Malley (shot put).

Other leading competitors for the girls' team included Kierstianna Ballard (400, 800, 1,600), Michaela Caratore (800, 1,600), Schroeder (1,600), Corina Pittman (3,200), Teia Swiger (300 hurdles), Korin Kuss (long jump) and Emilee Jackson (shot put).

The temperature was in the 40's on the day of this year's South Hills Classic. It also was windy with a slight drizzle throughout the day.

“The athletes from Baldwin did very well despite the weather,” Helbig said. “What I was really impressed by was the way that all the Baldwin athletes competed. No one backed off or let the weather affect their performances; the majority set PRs.

“Overall, it was a good day despite the weather. Like I told (the Baldwin athletes), spring in Western Pennsylvania is somewhat unpredictable, and we better be able to compete regardless of what Mother Nature throws our way. Saturday was one of those days.”

Baldwin's top relay performances at the classic were achieved in the 3,200-meter races, as both teams captured second place.

Conboy, O'Malley, Mezeivtch and Wysocki ran for the boys; Hale, Shandor, Emily Yosi and Schroeder competed for the girls.

The Highlanders' 400 relayers, consisting of Hooks, O'Malley, Lachut and Rizayev, finished fourth.

The boys' 1,600 relayers — Hooks, Rizayev, Hoffman and Conboy — placed seventh.

Ray Fisher is a freelance writer.