Carlynton girls track and field team hoping for strong season with experienced roster

As the track and field season creeps through its early stages, Carlynton coach Nate Milsom has high hopes for his girls team. So high, in fact, that he is spending a considerable amount of time telling one group it has the potential to win a WPIAL title.

The girls 400-meter relay team of Arieona Smith-Purdue, Sydney Franchick, Kylee Merscher and Ashleigh Wilson placed fifth at the WPIAL Class AA finals in 2016. The quartet returns intact, and Milsom isn't shy about putting thoughts of gold in their heads.

“They don't talk about it much,” he said. “I remind them of it all the time. With everyone back, if they work hard and they run their race, I don't see why they can't be WPIAL champions. They should be right in the mix.”

The girls team is deep and should have an impact athlete in most events.

Besides his talented corps of sprinters, Milsom has a solid middle-distance runner in senior Sofia Carrasco, who was a WPIAL qualifier in the 800 and 1,600 a year ago. Franchick and Smith-Purdue also will compete in the 100 and 200.

Giona Darenkamp, a junior, will be the team's top discus thrower, and Wilson and Diamond Thomas will contribute in the long and triple jumps.

Wilson is a natural athlete who also plays volleyball and is a career 1,000-point scorer for the girls basketball team. Thomas is new to track and field — she is the point guard during basketball season — but Milsom likes what he has seen from her in the early going.

One athlete who Milsom expects to make a big leap this season is sophomore Katie Kozy. Kozy is a life-long swimmer who earned a pair of seventh-place medals in the 2017 WPIAL championships (50-yard freestyle, 200 free relay).

She competed in the 200- and 400-meter dashes as a freshman and already established her personal-best time in the 400 (1 minute, 5 seconds) in the Cougars' first meet of the season April 1 at Baldwin. Milsom said she also will run the relays and would not rule out the possibility of her running with the 400 relay at some point.

“She's a raw talent,” Milsom said. “She's just in such great shape. She's a strong runner. She got her personal-best time in the freezing cold Saturday.”

Kozy placed seventh in the 400 and eighth in the 200 at Baldwin, and the 400 relay placed sixth. Wilson was fourth in the long jump.

While the girls team will be competitive, the boys team is a work in progress. Low numbers will limit what the Cougars can do in dual meets.

Milsom said the boys' focus will be on the bigger invitational meets and working with the athletes on qualifying for the WPIAL meet in individual events.

Owen Kalimon, a junior, is the lone returning member of the boys team who qualified for the WPIAL championships last season (javelin). He is joined by sophomore Matt Hilarzewski, a sprinter, as the Cougars' best hopes to earn a WPIAL medal.

At Baldwin, Hilarzewski took seventh in the 100.

“We expect that out of him,” Milsom said. “We knew he had some talent. He ran some indoor track and plays a couple other sports. He just worked hard in the offseason, so we're kind of excited to see what he can do.”

Chuck Curti is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at ccurti@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CCurti_Trib.