Kiski Area track pleased with effort at Lady Spartan/Wildcat Invitational

Kiski Area track coach Tom Berzonsky walked away for the annual Lady Spartan/Wildcat Invitational on Saturday satisfied with the Cavaliers' effort.

The meet gave Berzonky an opportunity to see how his young athletes would perform against tough competition, and it offered senior Eric Kennedy a test in the 800-meter run.

Kennedy, a Penn recruit, battled one of the top 800 runners in the state, Penn-Trafford's Nick Wagner, and finished a close second. Kennedy specializes in the 1,600 run.

“We wanted to work on Eric's speed,” Berzonsky said. “I'm pleased with his effort.

“This was great competition for all my kids. We wanted to get into some fast meets, especially with the new qualifying format. We're headed in the right direction.”

Kennedy said he wanted to run a sub 1:58, but settled for a 1:58.2.

Kiski Area's placewinners included the boys 3,200-meter (sixth), 400 (fifth) and 1,600 (third) relay teams, Nick Gabrielli (1,600, fourth), Cameron Mika (shot, fourth), Jack Collecchi (long jump and high jump, third), the girls 3,200-relay (sixth), Bria Giovanelli (100 hurdles, fifth, and 300 hurdles, fourth), Sadie Shannon (100 hurdles, sixth), Alexis Moyer (100, third, and 200, third), Kierra Schreffler (800, second) and Naudia Johnson (shot put, sixth, and javelin, third).

