Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Track

Kiski Area track pleased with effort at Lady Spartan/Wildcat Invitational
Paul Schofield | Saturday, April 8, 2017, 10:18 p.m.
Barry Reeger | For The Tribune-Review
Kiski Area's Jack Collecchi competes in the high jump at the Lady Wildcat/Hempfield Spartan Invitational on Saturday April 08. 2017, in Latrobe.

Updated 25 minutes ago

Kiski Area track coach Tom Berzonsky walked away for the annual Lady Spartan/Wildcat Invitational on Saturday satisfied with the Cavaliers' effort.

The meet gave Berzonky an opportunity to see how his young athletes would perform against tough competition, and it offered senior Eric Kennedy a test in the 800-meter run.

Kennedy, a Penn recruit, battled one of the top 800 runners in the state, Penn-Trafford's Nick Wagner, and finished a close second. Kennedy specializes in the 1,600 run.

“We wanted to work on Eric's speed,” Berzonsky said. “I'm pleased with his effort.

“This was great competition for all my kids. We wanted to get into some fast meets, especially with the new qualifying format. We're headed in the right direction.”

Kennedy said he wanted to run a sub 1:58, but settled for a 1:58.2.

Kiski Area's placewinners included the boys 3,200-meter (sixth), 400 (fifth) and 1,600 (third) relay teams, Nick Gabrielli (1,600, fourth), Cameron Mika (shot, fourth), Jack Collecchi (long jump and high jump, third), the girls 3,200-relay (sixth), Bria Giovanelli (100 hurdles, fifth, and 300 hurdles, fourth), Sadie Shannon (100 hurdles, sixth), Alexis Moyer (100, third, and 200, third), Kierra Schreffler (800, second) and Naudia Johnson (shot put, sixth, and javelin, third).

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.