NA track teams have high expectations

Josh Rizzo | Friday, April 7, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

North Allegheny's boys and girls track teams showed last Wednesday why coach John Neff is so excited to see how each team progresses. He believes both squads have the potential to be among some of the best teams he's coached.

The Tigers opened Section 3 competition by sweeping Seneca Valley. North Allegheny's boys won 76-74, while the girls cruised 88-62.

“They are easy to motivate,” Neff said. “They all buy into it. They run for each other and run for the team. The team is close-knit and they motivate each other.”

The Tigers' boys team has won four consecutive WPIAL Class AAA championships and placed third in the PIAA last season. North Allegheny's girls last won a WPIAL crown in 2004.

Each squad has a number of runners who had success at the highest levels last season.

All-around standout Ayden Owens propelled the Tigers by winning four events (high jump, 300 hurdles, 100 dash and 400 dash). Owens, who won a PIAA title last season with a school-record time of 39.6 seconds in the 300 hurdles, had a standout summer.

Owens won the 110 hurdles with a time of 14.77 seconds en route to winning the 15-16 decathlon in the USATF National Junior Olympics last summer in Sacramento.

“Ayden Owens is a kid everyone is excited to see in a multitude of events,” Neff said. “Ayden is a kid who uses everything he does to get better and better. He wasn't satisfied with what he was able to do last summer even though it was tremendous.”

Tigers junior Clara Savchick also built off a strong finish from last season with a strong opening to this one. Savchick, who was the state runner-up in the 3,200-meter run last season, won the 800, 1,600 and was a member of the winning 3,200-meter relay against the Raiders.

“Everyone is pumped to see what she can do in a long distance event,” Neff said. “She can do anything from the 400 and up.”

Melina Owens also scored a lot of points for North Allegheny, winning the 100 and hurdles, along with the 200-meter dash.

“I think our boys team and girls team are as a good of teams as I've ever coached,” Neff said. “I'm really excited about what we could be able to do.”

Josh Rizzo is a freelance writer.

