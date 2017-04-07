Chartiers Valley boys lacrosse adjusting to tough schedule

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Chartiers Valley boys lacrosse team has been battling a brutal opening stretch.

The team is off to a 1-3 start after playing a schedule against three Class AAA teams — Upper St. Clair, Seneca Valley and Canon-McMillan — as well as one of Class AA's top teams in Quaker Valley.

But by taking some early bruises, the Colts are hoping get stronger for some late-season success.

“We are facing adversity early,” Chartiers Valley coach Steve Stead said. “We think it is going to pay off toward the end. We are playing some powerhouses, and we have had a few mistakes. But we will now work on fixing things for when we are in the section battle and moving toward the playoffs.”

Stead enters his first season as coach with plenty of experience with the team. He served as an assistant last season on Ian Wolfe's staff and coached previously with the Chartiers Valley youth program, guiding many of the players along the way in the summer and fall.

Senior Cian Malcolm will be a catalyst for a lot of what Chartiers Valley does on the attack. The Robert Morris recruit was a leading scorer last season and has been carrying the momentum into this year. Sophomore Logan Scott battled an injury last season but has returned to attack.

Junior midfielder Robert Richardson also has shown the ability to be an offensive catalyst as he scored four goals in a 7-6 win over Canon-McMillan. Senior midfielder Caleb Zajicek also is a threat to score.

The team's attack has the potential to be lethal but has gotten off to a slow start. The team is averaging 6.5 goals — ranked 31st in the WPIAL.

“The offense has been starting a little slower than we would like,” Stead said. “We did graduate three or four mainstays from last year's team. It will take a little time to mold this offensive grouping.”

Cian Malcolm's younger brother, Olan, has been filling a role in the midfield. The sophomore long-stick midfielder battled an injury last season but has gained the trust of the staff to fill a varsity role.

The Colts have experience in front of the net with the return of Robert Wanker. The junior is battle-tested after playing as the team's goalie last season.

“He has already had big games this season,” Stead said. “He had 26 saves against Canon-McMillan. He has been more vocal with setting things up. His leadership role has grown from last season.”

Wanker will get support from what should be a strong defensive unit with seniors Anthony Onomastico and Dom Pocci — both played linebacker for the football team — as well as junior Matt Tolmer returning.

The Colts have been moved to Class AA's Section 1 after WPIAL realignment. The schedule now features Gateway, Moon, Quaker Valley, Seton-La Salle, South Fayette, Trinity and Winchester Thurston. While the schedule will be tough, Chartiers Valley is focused on a clear goal — win a second straight section title.

“Last year we were in a three-way tie for the section title,” Stead said. “Our first goal is to win the section. We are trying to not look too far past that.”

Nathan Smith is a freelance writer.