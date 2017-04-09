Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Shaler javelin throwers set sights on WPIAL medals

Josh Rizzo | Sunday, April 9, 2017, 11:55 p.m.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Shaler's Adeline Kubicsek competes in the high jump April 4, 2017, at Mars.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Shaler's Claire Schreiber competes in the long jump April 4, 2017, at Mars.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Shaler's Natalie Albinger competes in the 200-meter run April 4, 2017, at Mars.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Shaler's Rylee Donovan competes in the javelin April 4, 2017, at Mars.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Shaler's Maura Fisher competes in the javelin April 4, 2017, at Mars.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Shaler's Gabby Lebaken competes in the javelin April 4, 2017, at Mars.

Gabby Lebakken runs into the same bump at the beginning of every track season.

The Shaler senior javelin thrower has to start all over again. This season, Lebakken is motivated to get back after a self-described disappointing first appearance at the WPIAL Class AAA track championships last season.

“Getting back into it is the hardest thing,” Lebakken said. “Every season when I come into track, I haven't thrown a javelin for a whole year. During winter, I can't throw outside and have basketball. Getting the routine and steps down for a throw takes a couple weeks. It does take a couple meets to get back into it.”

Lebakken, who finished 24th with a throw of 89 feet, 11 inches at WPIALs last year, is determined to get back over 100 feet. Helping push Lebakken are a pair of her basketball teammates, junior Maura Fisher and fellow senior Rylee Donovan.

Fisher, a junior, is a veteran thrower, whereas Donovan is in her first season.

First-year Shaler girls track coach Abi May said along with Julia Rogers, the four javelin throwers have been strong. Having Lebakken in the group is a big help.

“She also runs or sprints for us here or there,” May said. “She's very athletic. As long as she stays focused and doesn't get in her head too much she can be phenomenal. Having experience from being at WPIALs last season helps.”

Fisher, who has a personal best throw of 95-0, would like to join Lebakken at districts. Fisher decided to get into throwing after former Shaler coach Justin Eskra said if you can throw a softball you can throw a javelin.

Not that the motions are the same.

“It took a lot of practice,” Fisher said. “I kind of had to split time between javelin and the jumping events. I really have to focus on the technique.”

Maintaining focus is a requirement at every meet. The WPIAL will no longer hold qualifying meets and instead take athletes with the best times and scores throughout the season.

Fisher appreciates having friends to keep her focus. Lebakken and Fisher have trained together for several years.

“We've been throwing for the same amount of time,” Fisher said. “We've been learning together. Working with her drives me. I can see how good she is. I see her technique, and it really helps me.”

Lebakken, who has a personal best throw of 101-0, said her teammates have beaten her this season. Having that competition, she hopes, will allow her to qualify for WPIALs and have an opportunity to give a better performance.

“I want to make it to WPIALs again,” Lebakken said. “Last year was my first time going, and I wasn't quite ready for it, to be honest. It was the first season I had threw javelin for the whole year. I was kind of surprised I made it. I want to go and be more prepared and medal.”

Josh Rizzo is a freelance writer.

