Hampton boys track team hopes to sustain success

Hampton track coach Derek Brinkley had to stop and think when talking about how young his boys team is this season.

“I thought we were young last year,” said Brinkley, in his 15th year. “Really, we might be even younger than we were last year.”

That might not be a bad thing, though it could be tough to top the Talbots' 39th-place finish at states last season. That placed them in the top 10 among WPIAL teams, and Hampton also made it to the semifinals in the WPIAL team championships.

Just like last season, when senior Kurt Eberhardt took bronze in the PIAA 300-meter hurdles, another senior will look to lead the way this year.

Jumper Jason Goodman claimed bronze in the WPIALs in the triple jump last season before missing the finals at states. This year, a WPIAL title and another state berth is in clear view.

“It looks like he got a little taller,” Brinkley said of Goodman, who participated in a fitness and weight training program in the fall. “It looks like he got a little bit stronger, and we expect good things from him. The triple jump is his strongest event. He has potential to be really good at all three (high jump and long jump), but the triple jump is his most consistent.”

Junior Mike Yakich finished just out of state qualifying by placing fifth last year at the WPIAL high hurdles. This year, he's not going to surprise anyone.

“It was one of those things, I knew he had potential,” Brinkley said. “But when he (finished fifth in WPIALs), we were like, ‘Oh wow'… He's filled out and put on some weight. He ran almost as good at (last week's meet at Kiski Area) as he did in WPIALs, so the expectations I have with him are extremely high. He has the potential of making states as a junior.”

Brinkley also expects Yakich to contribute on the 1,600 relay team, which returns two runners — seniors Zach Case and Ryan Sickles — from a squad that set a team record in WPIALs and states last season. Early on could be difficult, however, as Case and Sickles are on the mend.

Case, a two-time state qualifier in cross country, is coming off a meniscus injury but should start running as soon as this week. He might have to limit his expectations in the 1,600 and settle for the 800 as his main event as the conditioning may not be there, his coach said.

“I'm not sure if he has the ability or the time to focus on the mile … but he has a great attitude and is an extremely hard worker, as well.”

The same goes for Sickles, whom Brinkley calls “the most gritty kid I've come across in a long time.” Sickles was a major contributor on the Hampton basketball team that earned a state playoff berth, but mononucleosis forced him to miss time late in the season.

The basketball and track seasons overlapped, and although he was given a week off, Brinkley still estimates Sickles at 75 percent.

“I think by the end of the season, we could be able to put together a good (1,600) team,” Brinkley said.

The relay teams were strong last season, finishing fourth in the 1,600 and ninth in the 3,200, the latter with runners such as Case and sophomore Matt Gust leading the way.

If the team returns to the WPIAL semifinals, distance and relays again should lead the way.

