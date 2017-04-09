Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Track

Hampton girls track team eyes step forward

Devon Moore | Sunday, April 9, 2017, 6:36 p.m.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Hampton senior hurdler Erin Herock practices April 6, 2017, at Hampton.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Hampton sophomore sprinter Valerie Fischer stretches before practice April 6, 2017, at Hampton.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Hampton hurdler Erin Herock practices April 6, 2017, at Hampton.

Updated 2 hours ago

The Hampton girls track team was young last year.

The squad hopes that youth will serve it well since most of its top performers return.

The hurdlers will be a key group. Senior Erin Herock, who took bronze at WPIALs last year in the 300 hurdles and qualified for states, is back. Some of her toughest competition isn't too far away, either.

Sophomore Peyton Wheeler showed promise last year in intermediate hurdles and is looking to build on that momentum.

“She ran phenomenally (last week),” coach Derek Brinkley said. “She actually beat Erin. … They kind of feed off each other. They're really good friends and work hard together. My hope is they continue to remain friends but have a friendly battle, because those are the two that are going to make each other better.”

Sophomore Valerie Fischer is focused on sprinting events, but especially the 400, in which she finished fifth, one place out of a state qualifier last year. As a freshman, there was room for growth, and with early times fewer than two seconds off last year, Fischer has what it takes to reach Hershey this spring, Brinkley said.

“She comes to practice every day with the mindset that she's just going to bust her tail,” Brinkley said. “She came away from (the WPIAL championships) last year with the ‘this-is-never-going-to-happen-again type of attitude,' so she's been busting her butt.”

Sophomore Cambell France will look to improve her 200 time from last year, when she qualified for WPIALs. Along with Fischer and Herock, three of the four contributors from the 1,600 relay are back, as junior Laryn Edwards chose not to return. The team finished eighth at WPIALs last year.

Brinkley also will rely on senior Ashley Bergman in the throwing events, where she qualified for WPIALs in the javelin last season and is targeting states this spring. Bergman also set a personal record in the discus last week.

Strong performances in the hurdles, sprints and throwing could more than make up for Hampton's lack of distance runners, and Brinkley said he is happy to have a solid group of freshmen he believes have a bright future in the 100, 200 and 400.

“A couple years ago, we had some good distance runners, but you go through peaks and valleys,” Brinkley said. “We don't have a lot of kids that may be capable for qualifying for states in distance, but we came away last week (at the Kiski Area meet) with tons of personal records.”

Devon Moore is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.