Hampton girls track team eyes step forward

The Hampton girls track team was young last year.

The squad hopes that youth will serve it well since most of its top performers return.

The hurdlers will be a key group. Senior Erin Herock, who took bronze at WPIALs last year in the 300 hurdles and qualified for states, is back. Some of her toughest competition isn't too far away, either.

Sophomore Peyton Wheeler showed promise last year in intermediate hurdles and is looking to build on that momentum.

“She ran phenomenally (last week),” coach Derek Brinkley said. “She actually beat Erin. … They kind of feed off each other. They're really good friends and work hard together. My hope is they continue to remain friends but have a friendly battle, because those are the two that are going to make each other better.”

Sophomore Valerie Fischer is focused on sprinting events, but especially the 400, in which she finished fifth, one place out of a state qualifier last year. As a freshman, there was room for growth, and with early times fewer than two seconds off last year, Fischer has what it takes to reach Hershey this spring, Brinkley said.

“She comes to practice every day with the mindset that she's just going to bust her tail,” Brinkley said. “She came away from (the WPIAL championships) last year with the ‘this-is-never-going-to-happen-again type of attitude,' so she's been busting her butt.”

Sophomore Cambell France will look to improve her 200 time from last year, when she qualified for WPIALs. Along with Fischer and Herock, three of the four contributors from the 1,600 relay are back, as junior Laryn Edwards chose not to return. The team finished eighth at WPIALs last year.

Brinkley also will rely on senior Ashley Bergman in the throwing events, where she qualified for WPIALs in the javelin last season and is targeting states this spring. Bergman also set a personal record in the discus last week.

Strong performances in the hurdles, sprints and throwing could more than make up for Hampton's lack of distance runners, and Brinkley said he is happy to have a solid group of freshmen he believes have a bright future in the 100, 200 and 400.

“A couple years ago, we had some good distance runners, but you go through peaks and valleys,” Brinkley said. “We don't have a lot of kids that may be capable for qualifying for states in distance, but we came away last week (at the Kiski Area meet) with tons of personal records.”

