Gateway senior Reed pursues PIAA track meet

It was a bittersweet feeling for Damion Reed at the close of his junior track and field season.

The Gateway senior had broken the school's boys record in the 300-meter hurdles at the WPIAL Central Qualifier.

The previous record of 39.51 seconds, owned by Daniel Anderson, had stood since 2009.

Reed posted a 39.24 and not only seized control of the record but gained momentum heading into WPIALs.

At WPIALs, he ran to a time of 39.90, the third-best time in school history behind himself and Anderson. It put him fifth in the WPIAL, but it was not what he wanted. He wanted to beat his qualifying time and qualify for states.

Now, in his final outdoor high school season, Reed has high expectations for himself.

“I haven't stopped thinking about that race at the WPIAL championships,” Reed said.

“Losing out on that last hurdle really motivated me through my workouts heading into this season. I've been battling through a foot injury, but I've been trying to push through it.”

Reed found himself in a boot for most of the winter, and that prevented him from competing in the indoor events, including the Tri-State championship and the state meet.

“I had to just focus on healing,” he said.

Of the top six finishers in the boys Class AAA 300 hurdles at WPIALs last May, only two were underclassmen — Reed and current North Allegheny junior Ayden Owens, the defending champ.

“There are others who finished lower in the standings who also came back, and they have the same motivation to improve their times and place finishes,” Reed said. “I have to grind just has hard or even harder than everyone else.”

Reed got his first taste of outdoor competition this spring in last week's Section 5 tri-meet with Plum and Woodland Hills.

He said it was a good foundation for the rest of the season and his goal to be high on the list of the qualifying relay teams.

Last Saturday, he placed fourth in the 300 (41.35) and added a 23rd in the 100 hurdles under sunny skies at the Tri-State Coaches meet. He also helped the 1,600 place second overall.

“Damion definitely is more determined and focused,” Gateway hurdles coach Jackie Smith said. “He really wants to break his own record. He is such a competitor. His goal is not just to get to states but to get on the state podium. He's very confident in that.

“His technique is getting better. Even his 110 hurdles is better. He's attacking the hurdle and coming off the hurdle much better. He knows that will make a big difference a WPIALs and states.”

Reed did find success and a spot at states last year in the 400 relay. The team raced to a third-place finish at WPIALs and earned an automatic bid to the PIAA championships.

The 1,600 placed sixth with the fourth-best time in school history.

Reed said he is excited for opportunities this year in the relays and doing well with his teammates.

In the offseason, the WPIAL changed its qualifying format. Instead of a one-time race or competition at a qualifier, times and distances in each race at a dual meet, tri-meet or invitational are used to compile a list throughout the season.

The top 24 in each Class AAA event at the end of the regular season — approximately May 9 — will be invited to compete at WPIALs at Baldwin High School.

Reed said he loved the pressure of the qualifier.

“It was always great weather at a great track, and we would get a lot of WPIAL qualifiers,” he said.

At the same time, he said the new qualifying procedures gives more members of the (Gateway) team opportunities to qualify.

“We have some athletes on this team, especially some younger talent, who are able to challenge for one of those (top 24) spots,” Reed said. “We always want to take as many to WPIALs as possible.”

Reed also is focused on his academic and athletic pursuits beyond high school, and he plans to compete at Slippery Rock, where recent Gateway grads Sam Taylor and Tyler Palenchek have found success.

Slippery Rock is under the direction of coach John Papa, who is in his 29th season at the helm of The Rock squads.

Papa, a Gateway graduate, set several Gators track and field records. He set the 330 hurdles (40.0) mark in 1975.

“It's a great opportunity for me to be on that team,” Reed said. “The program is well known throughout the nation. They have one of the top 400-meter hurdle teams in the entire national scene. It's just a great fit for me.”

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Mlove_Trib.