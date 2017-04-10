Norwin athletes shine at invitational

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

When it comes to the Lady Spartan/Wildcat Invitational at Latrobe, Norwin track and field coach Brian Fleckenstein said it helps give his athletes perspective on how the season is going.

And things are going well for the Knights.

The boys and girls squads finished in the top four of the team standings with numerous individual athletes walking away with medals.

“I was really pleased with the results on Saturday,” Fleckenstein said. “There is still a lot of season to go. I always say, ‘Work from the last meet in.' We want to be at certain points in the season and to be able to gauge where we are at.”

The boys team finished in third place with 79 points, behind Hempfield (102) and Franklin Regional (90). The girls team ended up in fourth with 67 points behind Hempfield (136), North Allegheny (104) and Latrobe (72).

The boys team dominated the 400-meter dash. Kyle Turcovsky won the race with a time of 50.52 seconds. Nicholas Coleman was close behind in second in 51.08, and Logan Huss was fifth in 53.92.

“(Turcovsky and Coleman) are way ahead of where they were last year,” Fleckenstein said. “They ran really good times. They are providing senior leadership this season.”

Matt O'Neill won the 3,200 in 9:50.59. A runner with both the cross country and track teams, O'Neill focused more on the one-mile race last season but has been focusing on the two-mile run this year.

“Matt took the ACTs in the morning and joined us later in the day,” Fleckenstein said. “He was great as a sophomore and ran a good cross country season. Once he gets the confidence going, he will be do really well.”

The boys relay teams had a strong showing. The 400 squad finished in first in 44.03. The 1,600 team also finished in first in 3:27.04.

The 3,200 relay team finished in fifth in 8:37.13.

“Our 4-by-100 and 4-by-400 ran phenomenal times,” Fleckenstein said. “It was nice to see them get out on a nice day and run good times. They have been working hard all spring.”

The boys team showed its depth in the short races. In the 100-meter dash, Pedro Schmidt finished fourth in 11.60, and Cayden Taylor ended up in sixth in 11.80.

In the 200, Gianni Rizzo finished fourth in 23.16, and Josh Coleman finished sixth in 23.64.

“We have nice depth,” Fleckenstein said. “That is nice for the section and playoffs because we will be able to put fresh bodies in. It is a nice mix of veterans and young guys.”

Norwin had several boys runners do well in distance events. Jacob Tarosky finished fifth in the 1,600 in 4:43.72. Carson Shipley ran a time of 10:36.06 to finish fifth in the 3,200.

Matthew Federovich claimed fifth in the triple jump with a leap of 39 feet, 11 inches.

A pair of new faces showed their stuff in throwing events. Nick Vieceli claimed second in the discuss (124-5). In the shot put, Jake Smetak recorded a throw of 43-11 to finish fifth.

“Nick split time with track and volleyball for about a week and then decided to focus on track,” Fleckenstein said. “It was impressive to see him take second in a loaded discuss field. Jake is a junior, and this is his first year with track.”

Henry Whyte finished sixth in the javelin with a throw of 150-11.

Norwin's top performer on the girls side was Jessica Kolesar. She finished in first in the 200 in 25.50. In field events, she finished with a leaps of 17- 3⁄ 4 in the long jump and 34-11 in the triple jump to finish second in both events.

“She set the school record in the 200,” Fleckenstein said. “She has the second-best time in the WPIAL behind a girl from Burrell who made it to states last year. She is talented. She can jump and is our best sprinter.”

In the 100, Kayla Singer finished in 13.25 to claim fourth, and Courtney Smith came in fifth in 13.37.

“Courtney was elected captain by her fellow sprinters,” Fleckenstein said. “She was injured some last year but has been doing great this year. She sets the tone with her work ethic. Kayla is only a freshman but should continue to get better.”

Singer also took fifth in the 200 (27.38).

In distance events, Emily Shaw finished fifth in the 800 in 2:28.63, and Courtney Kosanovic claimed sixth in the 3,200 in 12:30.31.

Emily Brozeski took fourth in the 100 hurdles in 16.62. A state qualifier in the high jump last season, Brozeski has been competing with an injury early in the season.

“She tweaked her ankle, so she hasn't been doing high jumps,” Fleckenstein said. “She is a phenomenal athlete. As good as she is in the hurdles, she is as good in the high jump.”

The Norwin girls relay squads had a strong showing with the 400 finishing second (51.66), the 1,600 finishing third (4:19.99) and the 3,200 placing fourth (10:21.80).

“You need to have good relays to be successful,” Fleckenstein said. “It is impossible to win meets when you lose all three relays. It is a strength for us on the girls and guys sides. Our 4-by-800 is not where it has been in the past. But times continue to drop.”

Anna Edmunds came in fourth in the long jump with a leap of 15-3 3⁄ 4 . Lexi Gray finished fifth in the triple jump with a leap of 33-2 1⁄ 2 .

Alexis Birkland had a throw of 106-6 in the discus to finish fifth.

Nathan Smith is a freelance writer.