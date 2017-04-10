Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Track

Quaker Valley runners claim 1st at Knoch Relays

Karen Kadilak | Monday, April 10, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Desiree Long | For the Tribune-Review
Quaker Valley's Bearett Tarris competed in the season-opening Knoch relays.

Updated 2 hours ago

The Quaker Valley boys and girls track teams showed their might in distance events April 1 in the Knoch Relays Invitational meet.

Senior Zach Skolnekovich was first of 34 competitors in the boys 1,600-meter run. His time of 4 minutes, 21.13 seconds was close to 24 seconds ahead of the runner-up.

Junior Lucie Kubinski (5:35.35) topped 24 finishers in the girls 1,600 with a margin of victory of about six seconds.

The boys distance medley relay of Skolnekovich, senior Jake Smiley, junior Ryan Weicht and sophomore Travis Wiehe (11:22.11) also won.

“It was a great early-season test,” said Skolnekovich, a William & Mary recruit. “We were able to race against competition and see what our fitness levels are.”

Kubinski hoped for a better time, but said she was happy to have done well in inclement weather.

Freshman Annie Wicker (5:42.36) and junior Audrey Durbin (5:46.38) finished third and fifth, respectively, in the girls 1,600 and Smiley third in the boys 1,600 (4:47.20).

The girls distance medley relay of Durbin, freshman Baze Gianiodis, Kubinski and junior Annie Luptak was second (13:35.19).

In other events, junior Jackson Hoey (129-00) and sophomore Dom Lagnese (127-9) came in second and fourth in the boys discus throw relay, junior Franzi Nace (34-2) third in the girls triple jump relay and freshman Colm Lang (36-5) fifth in the boys triple jump relay.

The boys 4x110 shuttle hurdle of sophomore Nolan Carver, junior Seba Correa, freshman Kenneth Johns and sophomore Noah Wiggins (1:17.01) was second and the boys 1,600 sprint relay of junior Ben Mastrorocco, sophomore Carson Riker, Smiley and sophomore Ian Smith (4:11.17) fourth.

Overall, the boys placed fourth of 10 squads and the girls fifth of 12.

Karen Kadilak is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.