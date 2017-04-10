Quaker Valley runners claim 1st at Knoch Relays

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Quaker Valley boys and girls track teams showed their might in distance events April 1 in the Knoch Relays Invitational meet.

Senior Zach Skolnekovich was first of 34 competitors in the boys 1,600-meter run. His time of 4 minutes, 21.13 seconds was close to 24 seconds ahead of the runner-up.

Junior Lucie Kubinski (5:35.35) topped 24 finishers in the girls 1,600 with a margin of victory of about six seconds.

The boys distance medley relay of Skolnekovich, senior Jake Smiley, junior Ryan Weicht and sophomore Travis Wiehe (11:22.11) also won.

“It was a great early-season test,” said Skolnekovich, a William & Mary recruit. “We were able to race against competition and see what our fitness levels are.”

Kubinski hoped for a better time, but said she was happy to have done well in inclement weather.

Freshman Annie Wicker (5:42.36) and junior Audrey Durbin (5:46.38) finished third and fifth, respectively, in the girls 1,600 and Smiley third in the boys 1,600 (4:47.20).

The girls distance medley relay of Durbin, freshman Baze Gianiodis, Kubinski and junior Annie Luptak was second (13:35.19).

In other events, junior Jackson Hoey (129-00) and sophomore Dom Lagnese (127-9) came in second and fourth in the boys discus throw relay, junior Franzi Nace (34-2) third in the girls triple jump relay and freshman Colm Lang (36-5) fifth in the boys triple jump relay.

The boys 4x110 shuttle hurdle of sophomore Nolan Carver, junior Seba Correa, freshman Kenneth Johns and sophomore Noah Wiggins (1:17.01) was second and the boys 1,600 sprint relay of junior Ben Mastrorocco, sophomore Carson Riker, Smiley and sophomore Ian Smith (4:11.17) fourth.

Overall, the boys placed fourth of 10 squads and the girls fifth of 12.

Karen Kadilak is a freelance writer.