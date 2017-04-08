GCC's O'Shea, Hempfield's Moreta track down multiple gold at Latrobe Invitational

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Greensburg Central Catholic senior Moira O'Shea wasn't very successful during her junior track season, and Hempfield junior Eudel Moreta was just learning the sport in 2016.

But things have changed drastically for both in one year.

O'Shea, who finished 15th in the 800 at the Lady Spartan/Wildcat Invitational a year ago, not only won the first race of her career Saturday at Latrobe's Memorial Stadium, she doubled her victory total by winning the 1,600 and 3,200 races.

“I've surprised myself,” O'Shea said. “I started training with (Greensburg Salem senior) Riley Kwiatowski, and I increased my distance and lowered my times. This was a good opening meet for me.”

O'Shea's career turned during her cross country season, when she started to win. She placed eighth in the WPIAL Class A meet and qualified for the state meet. She plans to run at Penn State.

Moreta, who grew up in the Dominican Republic, was encouraged to give track a try by assistant coach Dave Murray. Moreta helped Hempfield reach the WPIAL Class AAA team championships, and Saturday had one of his best days of his career by winning the 100 and 200 dashes and the long jump to earn MVP honors.

“I felt I had a good day,” Moreta said. “I'm hoping to challenge for the school records in the 100, 200 and long jump. Coach (Nick Keefer) had me make an adjustment in the long jump, and it worked out well.”

Hempfield senior Alex Murray, who was the field MVP, won the shot put and discus; St. Joseph Academy's Zack DeCarmine won the 110- and 300-meter hurdles; North Allegheny's Casey Burton won the 100 and long jump; Hempfield senior Gabby Holmberg won the 300 hurdles and triple jump and Hempfield's Molly DeBone won the pole vault and high jump.

DeBone earned the field MVP for the girls.

“I had a horrible day,” Murray said. “I hurt my foot a couple weeks ago and haven't done a lot, but I'll be fine. I did have a decent throw (57 feet) but I fouled, which was encouraging.”

Hempfield won the girls and boys team titles.

Senior Hayden Fox won the javelin with a toss of 193 and placed second in the pole vault, and Samantha Orie won the shot and placed third in the discus.

Norwin senior Kyle Turcovsky won the 400 and was a member of the winning 400- and 1,600-meter relay teams. Teammate Matt O'Neil won the 3,200.

Franklin Regional senior Mark Provenzo won the 1,600, and teammate Jarrod Shedd won the triple jump.

Penn-Trafford's Nick Wagner held off Kiski Area's Eric Kennedy to win the 800, and teammate Nicolas Stiffler won the high jump.

Latrobe's winners included Faith Mucci in the 400, Rachel Harter in the 800 and the 400 relay team.

Norwin's Jessica Kolesar won the 200.

Before the meet, former Spartans Larisa Debich and Rebecca Gardner were inducted into the Lady Spartan Hall of Fame.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.