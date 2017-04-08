Oakland Catholic, Butler runners start strong at Tri-State championships

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

It's early April and track and field athletes have been itching to get their first taste of competition.

Oakland Catholic sophomore Jayla Ellis started the season strong as one of two athletes to win three gold medals at the Tri-State Track & Field Coaches Association championships Saturday at West Mifflin.

Ellis swept the hurdles events, led by her performance in the 300-meter hurdles where she finished in 45.35 seconds to edge Shenango junior Logan Ferrucci, who finished in 47.57.

“I didn't get a chance to run the 300 hurdles last year, and I was able to PR in my first race. I know that I can finish strong, but I need to get off to a faster start,” Ellis said.

In the 100-meter hurdles, Ellis (15.26), who is aiming to get in the 14-second range, finished ahead of Gateway freshman Macey Crawford (15.88).

Ellis, who was aiming to beat her personal best of 18 feet, 2 inches in the long jump, took first with a leap of 17-3 1⁄ 2 to edge South Fayette senior Courtney Phoennik (16-6 1⁄ 4 ).

“It was fun to finally get out and do an invitational. Finally, we were able to go out there and run. I just know that it's only up from here,” Ellis said.

Butler sophomore Liz Simms won gold in one individual event and was part of two first-place relay teams. Simms captured first in the 800 in 2:18.20, more than two seconds faster than Peters Township senior Lauren Ehrenberger (2:20.37).

Simms was part of the winning 1,600-meter relay team comprised of junior Maddie Tonini and seniors Shana Hoy and Alexis Leech, who finished nearly six seconds faster (4:00.69) than runner-up Mt. Lebanon (4:06.45).

Simms, along with juniors Erin LeMay, Maggie Welty and Emma LeMay, won the 3,200-meter relay in 9:43.31, just ahead of Oakland Catholic (9:50.21).

The 100-meter and 200-meter dashes were both won by the same sprinter on the boys' and girls' sides — Central Catholic junior Alex Trower and Burrell senior Nicole Scherer.

Trower finished in 11.20 seconds in the 100, which was 0.26 seconds faster than silver medalist James Krandel, a junior at Bethel Park. Trower edged Thomas Jefferson sophomore Zach Wagner by 0.32 seconds in the 200 with a time of 22.38 seconds.

Scherer finished in 12.16 seconds in the 100, which was 0.60 seconds faster than Mt. Lebanon sophomore Molly Mangan. Scherer (24.95) finished a second faster than second-place finisher Leech in the 200.

Leech and Penn Hills senior Brennon Hill each won the 400 and were anchors on their winning 1,600-meter relay teams.

Leech captured gold in the 400 in 56.39 as she beat out South Fayette junior Rachel Helbling.

Hill won the 400 in 51.29 over Baldwin sophomore Brendan O'Malley, who finished at 51.91. Hill, along with junior Julian Major and seniors Azeiryus Britt and Isaiah Bailey, won the 1,600-meter relay at 3.28.29, which was five seconds ahead of Gateway.

In long distance running, Oakland Catholic senior Lauren Finikiotis (5:03.98) won the 1,600, while Vincentian Academy senior Marianne Abdalah (11:03.59) won the 3,200-meter run and traded places with Finikiotis.

“This meet I was taking it event by event. I knew Lauren would be a fierce competitor in both. I wanted to win at least one. I was really excited for the win and she really pushed me today,” Abdalah said.

In the field events, South Fayette junior Sam Mastro and Burrell senior Elizabeth Weimer each swept the discus and shot put events.

Connellsville senior standout Madison Wiltrout started her season strong with a gold-medal winning throw of 163-2 in the javelin.

South Fayette capture the boys title over Penn Hills, while Butler was able to bring home the girls title over Oakland Catholic.

Andrew John is a freelance writer.