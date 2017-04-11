Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Deer Lakes' Febinger aims for team, high jump success
Bill West | Tuesday, April 11, 2017, 10:54 p.m.
Bill West | Tribune-Review
Deer Lakes senior Mark Febinger attempts to clear 5 feet, 10 inches during a home meet against Apollo-Ridge on Monday, April 10, 2017. Febinger cleared 6-1 to earn a spot on the medal stand at the 2016 WPIAL Class AAA track and field championships. He and the Lancers will compete in Class AA this season.
Mark Febinger will set the bar higher for himself this spring. That's just how it works for the Deer Lakes senior, a WPIAL title contender in the high jump.

But Febinger also hopes to help raise the profile of the school's track and field program after a couple rough seasons in which the boys competed as a significantly outnumbered Class AAA team.

There's a shortage of recent success stories among the Lancers' runners, jumpers, throwers and vaulters. But Febinger embodies a bright spot on a roster that grew after Deer Lakes learned of its return to Class AA in boys competition, an arrangement that also benefitted the girls, who went up against Class AAA opponents in team meets a season ago despite a Class AA enrollment.

During its previous two seasons, only three Deer Lakes boys qualified for the WPIAL Class AAA individual championships, and only Febinger made it as a multi-event participant. A boys relay last reached the WPIAL meet in 2014, when the team competed in Class AA. And the Lancers last secured a spot in the WPIAL boys team playoffs in 2011, which also marked the last time the girls qualified.

“I want the team to win first,” Febinger said. “Once the team season is over, then I'll worry about myself.”

For Febinger, who will compete in any non-hurdle running event short of 1,600 meters and any jumping event at team meets, individual glory is not out of the question. He ended up on the WPIAL Class AAA medal stand as a junior with a high jump of 6 feet, 1 inch. Only two jumpers did better at the WPIAL meet. Febinger also placed 11th in the 200-meter dash.

Already successful at clearing 6-4 this season, Febinger has his eyes on the school record, 6-6. That height might also secure gold in WPIAL Class AA and a spot in the PIAA championships. But tough challengers loom in Class AA, where a pair of then-juniors, Union's James Thomas and New Brighton's Anthony Millner, cleared 6-5 at the 2016 WPIAL meet.

Febinger will tweak his technique without the regular guidance from assistant Mike Adams, who left after several seasons as the jumping specialist. The Deer Lakes senior now finds himself dispensing advice to other leapers, including his friend and first-time team member Noah Darsie.

“Me and Noah, we've been friends since middle school, and I finally got him to come out for his senior year,” Febinger said.” I've been chirping at him all year, all last year, freshman year, sophomore year. I don't know what happened, but he just finally said, ‘Hey, I might as well come out.'

“He can jump. I mean, if he came his freshman year up through his senior year, he'd be where I am. It's just his form. I've been helping him. At the first practices, he jumped 5-4. He's jumping 5-10 now.”

Darsie, one of Deer Lakes' best basketball players and no stranger to dunking, actually found long jumping more appropriate for his skill set than the other events that require hang time. And as someone who last tried track and field in seventh grade, he continues to learn more about his speed relative to the area's other sprinters.

“I didn't think I was going to be as fast as I am right now,” Darsie said. “I went and did the high jump, and I just really wasn't as good as I thought I'd be. Then I came to long jump, and it felt a lot better. … I honestly don't have any technique at all or form. It's more of just pure jumping. I see kids like fully extend their legs (forward). I just run and jump.”

Raw athleticism is a welcome sight for Deer Lakes coach Chris Snyder, who considers the Lancers' return to Class AA a major selling point.

“It's hard to recruit when you're just getting pounded on at every meet,” said Snyder, who added that the combined boys and girls roster size climbed from 45 or 50 kids last season to 60-plus this spring. “We got a lot of first-time kids out this year.

“We teach and preach team-first. Our goal is to win as many team meets as we can while focusing secondarily on the individual stuff. And yeah, they know that once the team season finishes up, we crank it up a level, and it's time to prepare for those individual things.”

Bill West is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at wwest@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BWest_Trib.

