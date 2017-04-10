Wagner siblings start fast for Thomas Jefferson track

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Snippets and assorted notes from around the Thomas Jefferson athletics landscape:

• Siblings Zach Wagner and Molly Wagner started the season with solid performances in both the 100- and 200-meter races.

Zach, a sophomore, placed third in the 100 and second in the 200 at the Tri-State Track Coaches Association outdoor championships held Saturday at West Mifflin.

Molly, a freshman, finished third in the 100 and fourth in the 200 at Tri-States.

“I believe that both have what it takes to be the top in their events in the WPIAL,” TJ coach William Paull said. “Zach just fell short last season of earning a trip to the state meet due to an injury, so keeping him healthy will be one of our main goals going into the heart of the track season in April.”

• A total of 49 athletes are listed on the early season roster in the track and field program.

Shane Barrett, Brandon Eichler, Kevin Walsh and Josef Raszewski are seniors on the boys' team; Allie Fitzgerald, Paige Gennaula, Rachel Gress, Emily Leonard, Abby Mich and Rosina Natter are seniors on the girls' team.

The junior class is represented by Jared Collington, Tom Cox, Davin Manfredi, Dave Mospan, Micaiah O'Brien, Kevin Peters, Seth Robertson, Justin Vigna; and Kayla Polakovic, Blessing Nwabuogui and Paige Skotnicki.

Sophomore team members include Mason Crans, Kyle Funkhouser, Eli Minda, Jordan Murga, Justin Schmitt, Zach Wagner; and Caileigh Briggs, Raelin Krueger, Payton Mendyk, Lexi Mikula and Remy Zandier.

The are 17 freshman prospects in the program. On the boys' team, they consist of Ethan Bell, Luke Bell, Sam Richards, Brendan Sluk, Luke Thurner and Laronday Wilder.

On the girls' team, they are Aubrey Arnold, Cathryn Coles, Maria Costa, Kiley Hennel, Halei Machi, Macie Mason, Becky Pham, Hanna Pasquelini, Lydia Shaw, Kaitlyn Urbanowicz and Molly Wagner.

• Natter owns the school record in the girls high jump event with a height of 5 feet, 3 inches. The old record was 5-1.

“Rosina has the potential to be one of the top high jumpers in the WPIAL and state this season, and I know she is working hard to accomplish that goal,” Paull said. “Rosina is leader in school and on the track team. She has been working tirelessly with her high jump coach, B.J. Wolfgang, over the past few weeks in preparation for a return trip to Shippensburg for the state meet.”

• Multi-sport standout Zane Zandier has been selected to play for the East team in the Roundball Classic to be held April 28-29 at Geneva College.

Zandier, a senior forward on the boys basketball team in 2016-17 and a starting center fielder on the baseball team this spring, is a Virginia football recruit.

• Two TJ hoopsters were named all-section for the 2016-17 season.

They are Justin Farrell, a senior guard/forward, and Jenna Clark, a sophomore guard. Farrell has been selected to participate in this year's Roundball Classic all-star event.

• The boys volleyball team opened the week 3-0 in Section 3-AA.

The Jaguars socked Bishop Canevin, 3-1, Keystone Oaks, 3-1, and Steel Valley, 3-0, in their first three section matches.

Ray Fisher is a freelance writer.