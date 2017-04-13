Track coaches strategize ways to create top-flight relay units

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

High school track and field is similar to wrestling in that the ultimate goal is to win an individual title.

But there are three races in a track meet where four individuals must work as a team — the 400-, 1,600- and 3,200-meter relays.

There is plenty of strategy used when putting together a strong team. Coaches usually work with five or six runners during the season to find a perfect group.

Winning a relay race can make the difference in a close meet.

Hempfield track coach Ron Colland said he learns a lot about athletes when they are put in tough situations.

Some fail, but more often they pass.

Back in the 2015 season, senior Leah Knizner, a basketball player, was encouraged to run by her friends. She came out for the team and did anything Colland asked.

By the time the WPIAL Class AAA team championship came around, Knizner was running the third leg of the 1,600-meter relay. The WPIAL title came down to that final relay between Hempfield and Mt. Lebanon.

“I was hoping it would come down to the relay,” Colland said. “The team (Rachel Reese, Rianna Miedel, Knizner and Gabby Holmberg) did what we asked.”

The Spartans won and defeated Mt. Lebanon, 78-72, and Knizner was a key factor in the decision.

“We didn't know what to expect from Leah when she first came out,” Colland said. “But we challenged her and she came through.”

Colland and his assistants will always remember the 2013 and ‘14 PIAA Class AAA 400 relay finals at Shippensburg University. That's because that team of Gabby Holmberg (2014), Lauren George (2013), Maddie Holmberg, Jasmine Jones and Bridget Guy won back-to-back titles.

Those girls were able to fend off strong challenges from numerous District 1 teams, including Upper Darby, North Penn and Cheltenham.

Guy, the state pole vault champion now at Virginia, led things off. The second leg went to Maddie Holmberg, now at Penn State.

Guy's job was to set the tone. Holmberg's job was to break the will of the opponents with a strong sprint.

George and Gabby Holmberg were strong curve runners whose job was to get the baton in the hands of Jones, now at Eastern Michigan, for a strong finish.

“Good handoffs in the 4-by-100 are important,” Colland said. “Any mistake can cost you. You might have all the speed, but if you don't have good handoffs you may not win. All the relay teams must work hard on handoffs.”

Latrobe coach Andy Wnek said relay runners must work together to perfect their race.

This year's Latrobe girls' 3,200 team of Rachel Harter, Sydney Green, Maria Cawoski and Anna Ramsey qualified for the indoor nationals. He expects the group to have a stellar season and is eager to see how they run at the Butler Invitational on April 22.

“A relay team has to have certain chemistry,” Wnek said. “They have to be able to run and work with each other. We're looking for girls who can run around 2:05 (800s).

“You also have to be able to adjust on the fly or be able to pick each other up. Each has to hold up their end of the race.”

And there is strategy to setting up a team.

Greensburg Central Catholic coach Mike Brewer wants what he calls “four horses” to run the 3,200.

“Typically, you lead off the second fastest runner and follow with your third fastest runner,” Brewer said. “Your best runner is your anchor, and if you're third leg is able to keep it close you have a good chance at winning.”

Wnek likes to use his best athletes in the 1,600 and 400 relays and also likes the excitement relays bring to a meet.

“There is that potential for a lot of excitement,” Wnek said. “Fans enjoy the possible close finish or if a team happens to drop the baton.”

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.