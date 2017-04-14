Fresh off invitational titles, Derry track teams off to strong start

Derry track and field coach Mark Curcio had a good feeling about the Trojans boys and girls teams coming into the season, especially after they dropped from WPIAL Class AAA to AA.

The athletes have only reinforced those positive vibes. Both teams started the year 5-0 and captured United Invitational championships.

“We knew we had a lot of talent coming back, especially the seniors who have been through a lot,” Curcio said. “We definitely went through some growing pains in triple-A. We always held our own and were always well-represented (individually), but, as a team, it was tough because we just don't have the same depth as the larger schools.

“They are well-experienced when it comes to being on the tough side of things. (Five) meets in and a pair of United Invitational titles later, they are finally experiencing the other side. So far, so good.”

On the boys side, Derry defended its United Invitational title. The team scored 75 points and beat Ligonier Valley and Purchase Line by 15 points.

Tyler Balega won an individual title in the long jump at 19 feet, 10.25 inches. The 1,600 relay team of Will Huss, Justin Huss, Shawn Broadway and Owen Whitacre finished first as well in 3 minutes, 36.54 seconds. Zach Baum claimed the javelin with a throw of 178-6.

Earlier this season, Will Huss set a career mark in the 100 at 11.37.

“Will has been dependable the past couple years,” Curcio said. “His younger brother is on the team, and it's nice to think that some internal motivation helped him achieve some special things. He is off to having a breakout season.”

Baum, a senior, set a new United Invitational record with his javelin toss.

“When he first came on the team in the past, we were thinking he'd be strictly jumping. Then we thought maybe he could throw,” Curcio said. “At first, with just arm strength, he was chucking it out far. We've worked with his technique. So far, this season, he's doing special things. He's rising to the occasion.”

On the girls side, Derry used efforts from Kara McDonald and Harley Johnston in the discus to wrap up the title. Four teams were separated by 10 points heading into that final event. McDonald finished first with a toss of 108-7, while Johnston finished fifth at 82-10.

Entering that invitational, McDonald tied the program high jump record (5-2) and broke her own javelin record (131-10). She was third and second, respectively, in those events at United.

“If I had a team full Kara McDonalds, that'd be awesome. Her attitude is exactly where I want it to be. The whole time she just kept asking how the girls team was doing,” Curcio said. “I try to rotate myself around and get to all the events while the assistants stick to the ones they've been coaching. As soon as I saw her, she asked me how the team was doing. Once it was learned the girls won, she almost completely forgot about what she did or threw. Her main focus was on the girls winning a championship. She and Harley came up big for us.”

Megan Downey had a pair of second-place finishes in the 800 and 1,600 runs.

“She ran the mile in 5:46.77. The last time she ran that time was two years ago. She is the Kara equivalent, but in the track,” Curcio said. “Literally, right after Christmas break, we started offseason conditioning every day and she was there. When it comes to putting in the work, she is the symbol for that as a track athlete, in general. We hit the weight room hard and worked on speed a little bit, but mainly on acceleration and finish and it's paid off.”

The strong start has the Trojans thinking about contending for Section 4 titles.

“Whenever we were placed in double-A, the goal was to compete in the section. Based on what we've seen so far, the goal has shifted to try to win the section,” Curcio said. “We have some meets left against really competitive teams. Individually, we always try to make it to WPIALs.

“So, our focus is on the section and WPIALs. Whatever comes from those two things, that's awesome.”

Joe Sager is a freelance writer.