New track rankings set to make debut

“At the South Hills Classic we went four feet and one-half inch,” Helbig said, “and then 4-foot-2 and a half-inch. Anything you can do to try and break those ties. Right now, the decision is not to bring ties along.”

To avoid a tiebreaker issue among the high jump and pole vault qualifiers, WPIAL track committee member and Baldwin coach Ed Helbig is encouraging regular-season meet directors to raise the bar one inch or even a half-inch to create “oddball” heights. That's because if a tied group of athletes would push the championship field over the 24- or 16-person limit, none of those tied athletes will qualify.

In all likelihood, Hempfield's Gabby Holmberg already has a spot secure at the WPIAL track championships under the new qualifying system that debuted this season.

So too could North Allegheny sprinter Casey Burton, Burrell stars Lizzie Weimer and Nikki Scherer, and dozens of other standout runners, throwers and jumpers off to strong starts.

But athletes and coaches alike are eager to study the numbers when the first WPIAL rankings debut this week.

“For sure,” said Holmberg, who could qualify for the championships in four events. “My dad will help me too, and we'll just keep checking them.”

In a break from recent tradition, the WPIAL eliminated the regional qualifying meets and this year will select its championship contenders based on times, heights and distances earned in the regular season.

Each week the WPIAL will post online a new list of the top marks in every event so athletes can see where they rank. The first batch of numbers will appear either Monday or Tuesday, said WPIAL track committee member Ed Helbig.

Competitors will learn if they're above or below the cut line: Top 24 in Class AAA and the Top 16 in Class AA. And as more results are added, that cut line will fluctuate.

Every dual-meet or invitational becomes a qualifying meet.

“I like how you can qualify at any time because it makes it easier for people to do well,” said Burton, an NA freshman who last week won the 100 meters at the Lady Spartan/Wildcat Invitational at Latrobe. “It doesn't put so much pressure on them to do really good at one meet.”

According to pa.milesplit.com, the website used by WPIAL coaches to compile the results, Burton's 100-meter time was so far the best in WPIAL girls Class AAA. Scherer has the top reported Class AA girls times in the 100 and 200. Scherer's teammate Weimer, a defending WPIAL champion, leads Class AA throwers in shot put and discus.

Yet, the weekly WPIAL list will be must-read motivation for everybody.

“For the veterans like Nikki and Lizzie, there's no doubt they're aware of their numbers,” Burrell coach Steve White said, “and I think that they're pretty comfortable (to qualify) from the very first meet. However, I know both of them are very competitive and still want to make sure they are one of the top seeds.”

The WPIAL rankings could encourage some well-placed athletes to branch out into another event. But the information will be most important for the athletes at risk of missing the cut; the mark-to-beat could change every week.

“I've got 120 kids on my team and I want as many as possible qualifying,” White said. “I plan on making that public knowledge for them to see: ‘Here's the list. Here's where you need to be.' ”

The WPIAL track committee eliminated the championship qualifying meets for several reasons. But among them was that the format change would relieve some pressure from the top WPIAL athletes. Under the previous system, one bad day at the qualifier would keep them out of the WPIAL championships.

“The system we had for years with the qualifier wasn't a bad system,” said Hempfield coach Ron Colland, a track committee member. “But now if you perform well in the early season, and if you get injured or ill, you know that you've still got a chance to recover and come back.”

“I like that it gives the athletes more time to qualify rather than just one day,” said Holmberg, who will try to qualify in the 300 hurdles, 200 meters, triple jump and 1,600-meter relay.

Helbig said feedback overall has been positive, but coaches have expressed a few concerns.

Some coaches have not entered their results promptly, so their athletes won't appear on the WPIAL list until later weeks. Their tardiness could have reasonable explanations as coaches figure out the website, but Helbig theorized at least a few may be “sandbagging.”

For strategic reasons, a coach could delay entering team results until after the section schedule has finished — an attempt to hide information from opponents.

“What these people don't understand is that if I want to scout a team, all I have to do is call one of the teams they've already run,” Helbig said, “and I can get all the information that I need. You're not really ‘sandbagging' anything.”

Another point of discussion is the acceptance of hand-timed results. Coaches are concerned that those measurements could be inaccurate. However, the WPIAL track committee did not want to disadvantage schools that do not own fully automated timing systems, so hand-held times are allowed for qualifying.

“I think in principle (the new format) is a great move, but I'm concerned about the details,” North Allegheny coach John Neff said. “A lot of coaches have already said that in some of the sprint races there have been some ridiculous hand times. I'm just concerned it's not going to really be the Top 24 kids.”

If a coach raises a concern about a specific time, the track committee will investigate, Helbig said. Neff would rather see hand times eliminated.

Hand-held results will be converted using a formula that slightly increases the qualifying time, but Helbig understands the concern.

“Every meet you run now becomes a qualifying meet,” Helbig said, “so it becomes that much more important that everything is done right and accurately measured because it could be the difference of someone making the championship meet or not making the championship.”