North Hills track athletes turning it up

The North Hills track team is poised to hit the peak of its competitive season, with a dual meet against rivals North Allegheny and Pine-Richland quickly followed by the 53rd annual Butler Invitational in the coming week.

Although the Indians have a young group this season with more then half composed of freshmen and sophomores, the team does possess a talented contingent of upperclassmen leaders, according to coach Doug Sundo.

At the forefront of North Hills' top group of athletes is Amberly Valeriano. The junior finished second at last season's WPIAL championship meet in the 300-meter hurdles and took home fourth in the long jump. From there, she went to states and finished in the top 20 in both events.

“I believe she can do it again this year,” Sundo said. “She plays soccer in the fall too. She's just like a once-in-a-lifetime athlete that comes along. I've been lucky enough to see a couple of them here at North Hills, and she fits that mold.”

Another big time Indians' athlete is distance runner and senior Ava Pietrzyk, who brought home the fifth-fastest time in the 3,200 meters at last season's WPIAL championships. And now that the heat of the competition is about to crank up, Sundo fully expects her to be ready to answer the call.

“I've coached her now for the past four years, and she's going to be going to Duquesne University on a full ride to run cross country,” he said. “She just looks really strong this year. We're going to unleash her, now that we're seeing the good competition coming in from all around with the invitational schedule coming up.”

Another senior, Emma Bagnato, is looking solid on the rebound from an ankle injury that limited her availability last season. As a sophomore, Bagnato ran her 400-meter dash event well enough to qualify for states.

On the boys side, the 3,200 relay has shown it could be in the mix with some of the better units in the area. The group is led by sophomore Joey Buehner, who also runs the 3,200 and could be a threat to finish near the front in the team's more competitive meets this season, according to his coach.

The Indians figure to be strong in the hurdles events, as well, with Anton Sarazen clocking in as one of the more skilled performers in the area in the 300.

Two more athletes who Sundo said rack up top finishes in the invtationals are the Longjohn siblings. Andrew, a junior, nails down the triple jump while freshman sister Elaina competes in the long and triple jump.

“(Andrew) is another kid that made it to the WPIAL finals for us last year, and he was just inches short of making it to states. He's coming back strong, and his sister, Elaina, the triple jump and long jump is her bread and butter. I believe she'll be able to make it to the WPIAL finals, as well,” the third-year coach said.

