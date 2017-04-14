With small teams, Bishop Canevin track and field focusing on individual goals

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Bishop Canevin track and field teams have been relying on quality as opposed to quantity this spring. With a smaller boys and girls teams, coach Rory Mitrik is placing his focus on individual accomplishments.

“Low numbers make it difficult to compete in dual meets,” Mitrik said. “The team has done really well despite having only about 20 kids who are truly dedicated.”

Some of those athletes are among the best in the WPIAL.

Senior Eva Zenk set the school record in the 200-meter dash with a time of 27.1 seconds, which put her seventh in the initial set of WPIAL rankings. With the WPIAL eliminating qualifying meets, the top 16 marks in Class AA throughout the regular season will compete May 18 at Baldwin.

Zenk also is closing in on the school record in the 400. Her time of 1 minute, 1.7 seconds this season ranks sixth in the WPIAL and is a half-second off the Bishop Canevin standard.

She also is a member of the Crusaders' 1,600 relay team that ranks sixth in the WPIAL (4:25.8) and is less than a second off the school record. The other athletes on the relay are Maddie Walter, Annie Philbin and Danielle Deasy.

That same quartet makes up the 3,200 relay that ranks 11th in the WPIAL (11:12.1). Philbin, meanwhile, ranks 14th in the WPIAL in the 800 (2:37.32).

Sprinter Sydney Bonds, slowed by injuries in the early part of the season, also is a valuable sprinter and, Mitrik said, probably has her best meets ahead of her.

The girls team lacks depth in the field events, but senior thrower Zoe Woods provides points in the javelin. She won the event in a recent tri-meet against Carlynton and Keystone Oaks.

Siblings Donavin and Bryce Meriweather lead the boys team. Donavin, who runs cross country and plays basketball, is approaching the school record in the mile, and Bryce is a multi-faceted athlete who can run the 300 hurdles, triple jump and compete in distance events.

The Meriweathers are part of a strong 1,600 relay that includes Mike Kanavy and freshman Justin Angle. Angle is a hockey player who also competes in jumps, and Mitrik said he will be an athlete to watch over the next three seasons.

Cam Rush, a New Hampshire football commit, is the boys' top thrower. He set the school record in the discus this season with a throw of 114 feet, 2 inches, and his top shot put effort is 46-3.

Rush is being pushed by wrestler Lou Worrall, a first-year thrower who competes in javelin and is closing on Rush's shot put marks.

While the Crusaders might not compete well in dual meets, Mitrik is expecting to send many of the aforementioned athletes to the WPIAL championships.

Chuck Curti is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at ccurti@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CCurti_Trib.