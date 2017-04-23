Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pine-Richland athletes shine at Butler Invitational

Kevin Lohman | Sunday, April 23, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Some of Pine-Richland's top athletes traveled to Butler last weekend to see how their best efforts stacked up against competitors from more then two dozen local schools in the 53rd annual Butler Track and Field Invitational.

And with just a few weeks left until the WPIAL postseason begins, more than a few Rams took the opportunity to prove they can run with the best of them.

“I think we had a lot of athletes that performed really well at the Butler Invite. The team did well, but it's not so much about winning these events,” Pine-Richland track and field coach Bill Crummy said.

“It's more about finding out about your athletes, figuring out something new about them or finding out what they can really do.”

Crummy and distance coach Ken Judson found out what a few of their athletes are capable of in some of the day's longer running events after a couple of their athletes broke school records.

Tessa Franchi, who will run cross country and track at Duquesne next year, placed fifth in the 3,200-meter run. The senior's time of 11 minutes, 15.28 seconds set a school record.

Another Duquesne commit, Amanda Kalin, placed third in the 800 with a school record of 2:18.55. Kalin, who will play basketball for the Dukes, never had run track before this season.

“Amanda Kalin in the open 800, just having only run it three times, I think she's right at the state qualifying standard right now,” Crummy said. “And Tessa Franchi, I think those two girls have the best chances to make some noise in states for us as of right now.”

In the 1,600 relay, Kalin joined Madi Argiro, Jodie Berezo and Meghan Briski to claim third place (4:06.66). The Rams also were well represented in the 400 relay, where Berezo and Briski combined with Izzy Greco and C.C. Clarke to take second (49.95).

“We've been pretty lucky the past few years to be so competitive in the girls relay events, and whenever we graduate a couple of athletes, we usually have girls coming in that are ready to pick up the baton,” Crummy said.

Greco, a freshman, also finished seventh in the 100 and eighth in the 200.

On the boys side, Tanner Douglas grabbed fifth place in the 110 hurdles, and Zac Randolph took fifth in the long jump. Freshman Luke Meckler placed sixth in the 100.

Kevin Lohman is a freelance writer.

