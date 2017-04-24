Penn-Trafford's Gay sets school record in 100-meter dash, twice

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

What could be better than breaking a school record during the track and field season?

Doing it twice.

Penn-Trafford junior John Gay entered the Penn-Trafford record books during a meet against Greensburg Salem on April 11 as he ran a time of 10.99 seconds in the 100-meter dash.

One week later, he broke his record by running 10.93 in a meet against Latrobe.

“It is nice to be recognized as the fastest runner in the school's history,” Gay said. “It is pretty humbling.”

Only one runner in Class AAA has run a faster 100 so far this season — Darius Wise of Beaver recorded a time of 10.91

Gay has been a sprinter for the Warriors the past two seasons but has made gains this season as he focused on getting better starts to his races.

“I have been getting off my starts faster and with more power,” Gay said. “My strength has also improved this season.”

In addition to the 100, he runs in the 200 and competes in the long jump. While an injury has kept him out of the long jump early in the season, he has seen continued improvement in the 200.

“I have never been able to sprint the entire 200,” Gay said. “I used to try and stride for 50 meters, then try and sprint.

“My form wasn't as good my first couple of seasons. I really focused on that, and it is really paying off.”

Gay's time of 23.14 in the 200 ranks eighth in Class AAA.

Last season Gay qualified for the WPIAL Class AAA track and field championships in the 100. Despite finishing 23rd in the 100 with a time of 11.70, he said the experience provided motivation for this season.

“You go there and see all these runners who are faster than you that you never ran against in the section,” Gay said. “It shows you that you are not the fastest and can always improve.”

In his fourth season of running, Gay said he got involved in track to make gains in his preferred sport, football.

The 5-foot-11, 185-pound running back rushed for 568 yards and four touchdowns this season. Gay is receiving interest from a variety of college football programs. His first offer to play at a Division I school came from the Ivy League's Cornell.

“Recruiting is going well,” Gay said. “I want to keep working and getting more schools and bigger schools to notice me.”

But before he thinks about the gridiron, he has a long track season ahead of him. Gay said he had a trio of goals this season and already has checked one off the list.

“I already accomplished one of them by getting the 100 record,” Gay said. “My other two goals are the 200 record and the long jump record.”

Nathan Smith is a freelance writer.